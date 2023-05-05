Dylan Dreyer wows with bold new look which will stop traffic

Spring has sprung for Dylan Dreyer! The news anchor looked gorgeous in a show-stopping floral outfit as she headed to Kentucky for the Kentucky Derby.

"Look #1 from @churchilldowns Don’t mind the sneakers…it’s going to be a long day," she captioned the post, which saw her posing in a bright pink floral chiffon maxi dress, paired with an oversized matching hat. The dress featured sheer sleeves and a wrap-style waist, and her sneakers were pale pink.

"Give A Girl The Right Shoes, And She Can Conquer The World…Marilyn Monroe," commented one fan as others praised her "fabulous" outfit and thanked her for "brightening our days".

The Kentucky Derby is a horse race held annually that takes place each year at Churchill Downs, Louisville. This year's event will be held on May 5 and May 6.

Two-time Super Bowl MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be the signal-caller on Saturday May 6, declaring the start of the 149th race.

Dylan's visit to Kentucky comes after the accomplished meteorologist, mom and children's author told fans that her book Misty The Clouds had made it into the charts.

Taking to Instagram, Dylan shared her excitement over her passion project away from the NBC show. "THANK YOU!!! Not only has your support and excitement for Misty the Cloud gotten a “Step Into Reading” into the top spot for weather books," she wrote about her kid's book. "But Misty rounds out the top 3!! Go Misty!!! #readandlearn."

Dylan - who shares three boys, Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, with her husband, Brian Fichera - is incredibly proud of her books and opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview to reveal how her family inspired her creative process.

"I never really thought about a children's book either," confessed Dylan. "But my husband and I come up with crazy little stories and it came from one of those. We were on a plane and we imagined our suitcases going on a trip together.

"My husband then said, 'what about making it about clouds?' This was perfect, what with me being a meteorologist. Clouds and emotions sort of work together. There's a weird parallel between how you're feeling and the weather."