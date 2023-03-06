Today’s Dylan Dreyer's three sons are so grown up in new photos – fans in shock The Today Show star was celebrating National Sons Day

Today's Dylan Dreyer has shared a lovely photo of her three sons for National Sons Day, and fans can't believe how grown up they look.

The Today Show host shared the photo of her sons Rusty, one, Oliver, three, and Calvin, six, on her Instagram on Sunday.

Since it was only in December that the famous TV personality and her husband Brian Fichera treated fans to a video showing Rusty's first steps, it's quite shocking to see how grown up all three of their sons now look. See the couple's Christmas video below.

The 41-year-old shared her photos on Sunday with the hilariously relatable caption: "I’m sure this isn’t much of a surprise, but because of my sons, I missed the fact that yesterday was National sons day."

But like any doting parent, Dylan was anything but bothered by the fact that she'd been kept busy by her children. "Love these boys more than life itself!" she added to her post.

In response, one fan wrote: "They are so cute! Getting so big!"

"They are growing so fast. I don't know how you manage it," said another person on Instagram.

Dylan's Instagram post from Sunday

"Never a dull moment in youre [sic] house. You are an amazing mama," they continued, adding: "Love the picture; I never knew there was a national sons day."

Several other individuals added that they weren't aware of the special day, but even more added comments insisting: "Every day is national sons day!"

Others replied to Dylan's post with memories of their own children. "Adorable, enjoy every moment they grow fast. I have two boys that are now over 26" one person penned.

On the subject of having a fourth baby, Dylan exclusively told HELLO! last October: "I think I've maxed out now." The host chuckled, before admitting: "I wish I had started having kids sooner, because I really love everything about kids.

"I never thought I would love it as much as I do. Being a mom is the best. I love fostering their ideas, I also somehow found more patience after becoming a mom."

