Al Roker's heartfelt message for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie amid absence from Today

Al Roker is one of many in the Today Show family feeling the absence of Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie from the show over the past week.

In the midst of their own individual troubles, the show's weatherman made sure to spread a message of positivity while keeping them in mind, thinking of moments like the one in the video below.

Speaking exclusively with HELLO! at the Hudson River Park Friends Luncheon and asked about sending a message to them, he stated that they were looking out for their co-stars.

"The great part is that [we're] kind of like The Hard Rock Cafe, 'love all-[serve] all'," he said. "We're a family, so we take care of each other in times like this.

"I got to see it firsthand after my illness, and it's just what we do. That's why I love working with these folks. It's a real blessing, the power of positive thoughts and prayer. I'm living proof of that."

Al spoke about extending his support for co-stars Hoda and Savannah

Hoda was revealed to have been off the air the past week due to a "family health matter," while Savannah has been forced to take time off due to having tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time.

The popular NBC anchor, who hosted the 7th Annual Playground Committee Luncheon, was forced to duck out of the event early, however, thanks to a commitment to his family that involved his son Nick.

Talking to the crowd, the proud dad confessed that he had a long drive ahead of him and was heading to Vermont with his wife, Deborah Roberts, to pick up Nick from college ahead of spring break.

"I wish I could stay longer, but I have a son who's starting spring break today and we're driving up to Vermont," he said, before jokingly adding: "But at least we'll get our fix of maple syrup."

The Today star recently reunited with his son Nick for spring break

An insider told HELLO!: "He was so excited. He couldn't wait to collect his son. Family is everything to Al and you could tell."

