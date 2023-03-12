Dylan Dreyer inundated with support following mistake live on-air - details The Today star had an on-air blunder, though her husband Brian Fichera quickly cheered her up

Dylan Dreyer is a seasoned meteorologist, and has been an anchor on NBC, more specifically the Today Show, for over ten years.

However, even though she is more than used to having to put on her best face on-air – live – every day for millions of viewers, nobody is perfect, and after she had a slight stumble in the middle of a broadcast, she was flooded with support from fans and family members alike.

Her husband, Brian Fichera, who she has been married to since 2012, especially made sure his wife didn't give the slip up a second thought, distracting her with a lovely flower arrangement, and a very fitting joke! You can see their playful dynamic in the video below.

Dylan took to Instagram to share how her husband had found the perfect way to cheer her up, sharing a photo of a vase full of pretty yellow flowers sitting on her kitchen counter.

On it, Brian cheekily wrote: "It's just wodrs," purposely writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder.

"How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

Dylan's husband knew just what would cheer her up

As soon as she shared her husband's sweet gesture, fans were sure to follow in his footsteps, and flooded the comments section under the post with words of affirmation and loads of praise for her work.

"You've been going since before the sun came up! If it makes you feel better I was watching and didn't even notice!" one fan insisted, as others said: "My favorite trait of yours is how you keep it real and don't try to make everything in your life look Pinterest perfect – messing up makes me like you even more! Thanks for being human!" and: "We all have those days and how lucky are you to have such a wonderful and supportive hubby," as well as: "You and the cameraman are good role models for all of us! It's ok to stumble now and then!"

The couple have been together for over ten years

If anyone understands the situation, it is certainly Brian, who himself also works for NBC, as a writer, producer, and cameraman.

The couple married in 2012, and together they have three sons, Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell, or Rusty, one.

