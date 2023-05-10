Age-defying Elizabeth Hurley, 57, is a goddess in pink as she steps out to event in NYC

Age-defying actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, elegantly graced the 2023 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party at The Glasshouse in New York City on Tuesday evening.

Dressed in a breathtaking off-the-shoulder pink gown, Elizabeth turned heads and captured hearts, embodying an ageless beauty that had fans marvelling at her "youthful appearance".

Ever since her grandmother's passing, Elizabeth has been a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness.

Her recent collaboration with the Breast Cancer Research Fund to host a fundraising event further underscores her commitment to this significant cause.

In an exclusive conversation with HELLO! in 2022, she shared: "I really hope [those attending and contributing] appreciate what their generosity has meant in the breast cancer world, that progress has been made by scientists and mortality has decreased by 42% since the 80s."

She also reminded us of the ongoing struggle, stating: "But I also hope that they remember that one in eight women are still diagnosed with breast cancer and the fight isn't over. We hope they go away full of hope and full of the desire to continue to help!"

Elizabeth’s son, Damian, has also been intimately involved with the cause from a young age. "It's been part of Damian's life ever since he could walk and talk, to be honest," she said.

"He knows that October is breast cancer month, he knows what the pink ribbon is, he's known that since he was two-years-old."

Expressing her son's desire to be more actively engaged, she revealed that he has already attended several global events by her side.

The "Bedazzled" actress also discussed the importance of body confidence and health awareness, particularly in the context of her advocacy work.

"I think really taking the time to take care of our own health is one of the most important things we can do," she said, emphasizing the need for women to maintain awareness and care of their own bodies, especially their breasts.

Elizabeth’s fans regularly express admiration for her seemingly ageless beauty. Comments flooded in on social media, praising the "Gossip Girl" star's stunning appearance.

One fan quipped, “She has clearly made some Faustian deal to stay smoking hot forever.” Another echoed the sentiment, "So good to see a woman from my age group look so damn good."

Expressing admiration for her enduring grace and success, one Instagram user wrote, “Gosh, how you manage to look so beautiful all these years, inside out. Love seeing women like you succeed.”

Actor Toby Sandeman succinctly captured the overall sentiment with his remark, “Ageing Backwards!!!!!”

