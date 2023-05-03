Elizabeth Hurley, 57, upstages birthday girl in plunging thigh-split dress

Elizabeth Hurley paid a sweet tribute to Donatella Versace on her 68th birthday on Tuesday – but it was her figure-hugging outfit that became the center of attention instead.

The 57-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of the close friends together, with Elizabeth wearing a plunging green dress that almost cut down to her navel. If that wasn't head-turning enough, the slinky frock also boasted a thigh-high slit, and a cut-out back, and was embellished with a large butterfly and stars in hues of blue and pink.

Donatella, by contrast, rocked tight black leather pants and a sheer black T-shirt, with her signature blonde hair worn down and straight. Captioning the photo, Elizabeth wrote: "A joyous and happy birthday to the fabulous @donatella_versace," who responded: "Love you @elizabethhurley1!!"

Elizabeth's son, Damian Hurley, also reacted to the image, commenting: "Heaven", while her fans were quick to react too, with one replying: "Liz is a goddess." A second said: "Hey beautiful. You are timeless." A third added: "You look gorgeous and elegant in your green dress." A fourth wrote: "Wow it can't get much better than this and a spectacular dress also."

© Getty Images Elizabeth rose to fame after wearing this iconic Versace dress in 1994

Elizabeth is no stranger to sharing gorgeous photos on Instagram but usually, they feature her in a bikini. Recently, she posed beachside for two sultry photos, oozing confidence in a vibrant mint green two-piece that perfectly showed off her physique. As for her hair and makeup, the model wore her iconic brunette tresses down in natural beach waves with glossy pink lips, brushes of warm bronzer, and flattery fake eyelashes.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley wows in tiny black bikini poolside

Captioning the post, she penned: "Oh Maldives…… I miss you. Marissa bikini from www.elizabethhurley.com @vakkarumaldives," alongside a pink love heart emoji.

In the glamorous shots, Elizabeth was captured on a lavish seaside porch and showed off her supermodel credentials as she batted her lashes for the camera. The beautiful snaps caused a stir with her loyal followers who couldn't wait to flood the comments with messages for the star.

One fan penned: "Still one of the most beautiful women on the planet!" alongside two red love heart emojis. A second added: "She is what dreams are made of!" A third penned: "You look amazing!"

