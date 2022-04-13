Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to causing a stir with swimsuit selfies, but she divided fans with her latest - and not for a reason you would expect.

The model stunned her social media followers when she posted a snapshot of herself wearing a turquoise two-piece while on vacation.

In the image, Elizabeth showed off her fit physique but what she was holding almost stole the show.

The star was displaying two starfish and the caption read: "Found these magnificent starfish, alive but stranded, on the beach- they’re now happily back at the bottom of the sea."

However, a number of fans were upset to see her holding them out of the water and wrote: "They are extremely delicate and most likely won't survive once you take them out of the sea and manipulate them… Google it," and, "never take them out of water. They will probably die once touched and taken out of the water. Starfish are super sensitive."

This was the photo in question

Many fans defended Elizabeth and pointed out that she was saving them. They clapped back and wrote: "This type of starfish gets washed up on beaches all the time and survive. Relax," and another added: "Oreaster reticulatus can routinely be washed up on the beach with little harm. They are quite robust."

The mom-of-one is enjoying a well-deserved break, but ahead of her trip to the tropical location, she celebrated her son Damian's 20th birthday.

She took to social media to share several childhood pictures of herself with her son, a few candid shots thrown in there as well.

Elizabeth regularly wows with her swimsuit selfies

The resemblance between the two was quite striking to notice even then, as they both have similarly arresting facial features and bright blue eyes.

"Happy 20th Birthday to my little Princling," she captioned her post, with Damian himself responding with a series of hearts and an "I love you."

