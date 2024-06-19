An eco style guide to dressing sustainably and turning heads at Royal Ascot: Pre-loved fashion, granny's hats, more

The most glamorous soirée of the summer has arrived, welcoming royalty and revellers to Ascot Racecourse to indulge in a five-day long celebration of sartorial splendour. Oh, and horse racing.

With Royal Ascot comes its famously inflexible dress code, stipulating that skirt lengths must be no more than an inch above the knee, trouser suits must be of matching material and colour, and most importantly, hats, hats, hats.

However, with any occasion to dress up comes the looming dark cloud of fashion waste - the fashion industry contributed 97 million tonnes of waste to landfill in the last year.

© Getty Diana, Princess of Wales attending the Ascot race meeting in England, wearing a black and white spotted dress by Victor Edelstein and a Philip Somerville hat, in 1988

In a stand against fast fashion and throwaway habits, Royal Ascot encouraged its 2023 attendees to "raid grandma's hat boxes" and trawl through charity shops in search of outfits rather than buy new.

This year's Look Book follows suit, aiming to showcase how racegoers can "dress up whilst simultaneously thinking about the impact their fashion choices have on the environment."

So how does one dress sustainability for an event where the style set go to see and be seen and where royalty excel in showcasing marvellous millinery and fabulous finery? HELLO! spoke to the sustainable style experts to find out.

How to source a sustainable outfit for Royal Ascot

© Victor Drees Trinidad-born British actress Nina Baden-Semper captivating at Ascot racecourse in 1972.

"There’s something so special about wearing pre-loved pieces, whether repurposed from your own wardrobe or found on pre-loved sites," British fashion designer Amanda Wakley tells HELLO!.

"Why not take a leaf out of the Princess of Wales' style book and upcycle an old favourite… think about adding an oversized bow to the neckline of a simple sheath, or an oversized silk flower brooch or perhaps a feather trim?"

When trawling through pre-loved resale apps and rental platforms, Amanda recommends setting up notifications for your favourite brands.

© Samir Hussein The Princess of Wales refashioned an old Jenny Packham gown by adding a bow

"Look for elegant, timeless silhouettes with classic cuts, sophisticated fabrics, and impeccable tailoring," she says. "As for hats, the likes of Phillip Treacy and Jane Taylor (both favourites of the Royal Family) offer rentals for a fraction of the price of new."

"The aim is to blend personal style with Ascot’s refined dress code, creating a look that respects tradition, feels refreshingly unique, and most importantly, makes you feel your best."

© Caroline Jones Caroline Jones wearing head-to-toe second hand fashion at Royal Ascot 2024

Looking ahead to next year's races, Caroline Jones, author of A Year of Frugal Fashion recommends scouting out Royal Ascot-worthy outfits in the winter.

"I start looking out of season in my local charity shops, so when others are on the hunt for a winter coat I’m keeping one eye out for a dress that’s going to tick all the requirements for the Royal Enclosure," she says.

What do you think we can get from pre-loved, vintage, and sustainable fashion that you can't get from the high street?

In Amanda's opinion, pre-loved, vintage, and sustainable fashion have a "unique charm and history that high street fashion just can't match".

"Each piece often comes with its own story, adding a special touch to your wardrobe and you’re less likely to arrive at an event dressed in the same outfit as 10 other women!," she explains.

© Dave Benett The Princess of Wales carried a vintage Hermes clutch bag at Royal Ascot in 2023

"The craftsmanship and quality in vintage items are usually top-notch and built to last. Plus, choosing sustainable fashion means you’re being eco-friendly and making a positive impact on the world—all while looking fabulous. It’s never been cooler to re-wear an old favourite."

BEST APPS AND RENTAL PLATFORMS TO SOURCE SUSTAINABLE OCCASIONWEAR © Hulton Archive British fashion designer Amanda Wakley, host of the acclaimed podcast Amanda Wakeley: Style DNA, shares her tried-and-tested recommendations for the best places to source pre-loved clothes for any occasion, and any budget. Best re-sell sites for designer fashion Vestiare Collective

The Cirkel Best fashion rental platforms My Wardrobe HQ

HURR

By Rotation Best budget-friendly sites for pre-loved fashion Vinted

eBay

What are your holy grail styling tips for perfecting race day fashion?

For Caroline, it's all in the footwear. "I cannot stress the importance of wearing comfortable shoes," she says.

ByDowning is every It-girl and fashion darling's dream emporium for sourcing vintage shoes. Founded by Kyla Downing, this online treasure trove stocks one-of-a-kind vintage kitten heels, slingbacks, courts and more.

Amanda, however, says that perfecting race day fashion is all about "balancing tradition with personal flair".

"Remember confidence is your best accessory; wear your outfit with poise and grace, and you will undoubtedly shine," she says.