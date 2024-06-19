Princess Eugenie is a summer dream in hourglass sleeveless dress

Princess Eugenie was simply dazzling on Tuesday when she stepped out on day one of Royal Ascot in a glorious mint-green gown.

The Princess, 34, was a vision in the pastel summer gown coined the 'Mallery' dress by designer Diane von Furstenberg. The dress was a sleeveless creation and featured an elegant knot detail on the torso.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The Princess doubled up on her hair accessories

Eugenie paired the figure-defining gown with a chic beige 'Siniang' hat by Emily London Headwear.

Completing the look, the mother-of-two slipped on a pair of royally-approved shoe brand Aquazzura bow-tie pumps in an elegant nude hue and carried a cream Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Princess Eugenie chatted with Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester

Eugenie didn't do her accessories by halves as not only did she wear her glorious hat but she also donned a large pale pink rose hairpiece.

Adding a sentimental touch, the Princess added her beautiful diamond and emerald drop wedding earrings which were a gift from her adoring husband Jack Brooksbank.

© Shutterstock Eugenie was certainly getting into the races!

When it came to her hair and makeup, Eugenie swept her brunette tresses back into a soft ponytail that was curled at the ends.

Her flawless makeup for the occasion was a look comprised of fluttery mascara, black eyeliner and a slick of soft rosy pink lipstick.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Eugenie was joined by her fellow royal family members King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Camilla's sister and children.

Day one of Royal Ascot also saw Lady Gabriella Kingston's return to public life following the sad passing of her husband Thomas Kingston in February aged 45.

© Getty Princess Anne and Lady Gabriella Kingston seen on day one of Royal Ascot riding in a carriage together

The couple, who wed in 2019, would have marked their fifth wedding anniversary last month.

On Saturday, Gabriella made a low-key appearance at Trooping the Colour and was pictured watching the flypast from inside Buckingham Palace, as the senior royals gathered on the balcony.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB! If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there… What is it? Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle. Member benefits Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash

Emily Nash Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team

Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members

Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads

Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won



Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists

Invitations to in-person and virtual events

A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*

Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits By royal decree You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

At Ascot, Lady Gabriella was sat in the second carriage alongside the Princess Royal and her son, Peter Phillips, as well as John Warren.

It's safe to say she looked absolutely beautiful for the occasion wearing a pink and purple floral-themed shirt dress and matching pink hat.