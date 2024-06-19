Princess Eugenie is a summer dream in hourglass sleeveless dress

Princess Eugenie was simply dazzling on Tuesday when she stepped out on day one of Royal Ascot in a glorious mint-green gown.
The Princess, 34, was a vision in the pastel summer gown coined the 'Mallery' dress by designer Diane von Furstenberg. The dress was a sleeveless creation and featured an elegant knot detail on the torso.
Eugenie paired the figure-defining gown with a chic beige 'Siniang' hat by Emily London Headwear.
Completing the look, the mother-of-two slipped on a pair of royally-approved shoe brand Aquazzura bow-tie pumps in an elegant nude hue and carried a cream Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.
Eugenie didn't do her accessories by halves as not only did she wear her glorious hat but she also donned a large pale pink rose hairpiece.
Adding a sentimental touch, the Princess added her beautiful diamond and emerald drop wedding earrings which were a gift from her adoring husband Jack Brooksbank.
When it came to her hair and makeup, Eugenie swept her brunette tresses back into a soft ponytail that was curled at the ends.
Her flawless makeup for the occasion was a look comprised of fluttery mascara, black eyeliner and a slick of soft rosy pink lipstick.
Eugenie was joined by her fellow royal family members King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Peter Phillips, Mike and Zara Tindall, and Camilla's sister and children.
Day one of Royal Ascot also saw Lady Gabriella Kingston's return to public life following the sad passing of her husband Thomas Kingston in February aged 45.
The couple, who wed in 2019, would have marked their fifth wedding anniversary last month.
On Saturday, Gabriella made a low-key appearance at Trooping the Colour and was pictured watching the flypast from inside Buckingham Palace, as the senior royals gathered on the balcony.
At Ascot, Lady Gabriella was sat in the second carriage alongside the Princess Royal and her son, Peter Phillips, as well as John Warren.
It's safe to say she looked absolutely beautiful for the occasion wearing a pink and purple floral-themed shirt dress and matching pink hat.