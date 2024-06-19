Carole Middleton takes on daughter Kate's wardrobe in stunning Ascot dress

On Wednesday, the ever-glamorous Carole Middleton appeared alongside her husband Michael on day 2 of Royal Ascot. The mother of the Princess of Wales looked sensational in a sky blue, floral printed dress from Self-Portrait.

When the weather is lovely, pastels and florals go hand in hand, and this dainty style is just so pretty. The chiffon material is light enough to wear in warmer temperatures and the longer sleeve kept Carole cool and elegant. The style is part of the brand's current season but is selling out fast.

© Getty Carole and Michael Middleton arrive for the second day of Royal Ascot

Carole's daughter Kate loves Self-Portrait and has consistently been wearing the brand for many years, so it's a great choice for the mother-of-three.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a white Self Portrait dress at the platinum jubilee celebrations in 2022

Carole and Michael looked relaxed when they walked through the gates of the famous Berkshire meet, dressed for a day in the royal box. It is the couple's first appearance at a major event since it was announced in March Kate had begun a bout of chemotherapy, following abdominal surgery in January.

Kate revealed in a statement on Friday she is making “good progress” in her treatment and her parents are thought to have been supporting their daughter during her months of receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer.

© James Whatling Carole Middleton smiles at Princess Eugenie

© Getty Princess Eugenie Royal Ascot on day one wearing mint green

Fellow royal Princess Eugenie attended day one of Royal Ascot in a glorious mint-green gown by Diane von Furstenberg. The dress was a sleeveless creation and featured an elegant knot detail on the torso. Eugenie paired the figure-defining gown with a chic beige 'Siniang' hat by Emily London Headwear. She tied her hair with a Carrie Bradshaw style flower, too.

Completing the look, the mother-of-two slipped on a pair of royally-approved shoe brand Aquazzura bow-tie pumps in an elegant nude hue and carried a cream Anya Hindmarch clutch bag.