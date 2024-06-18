Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Royal Ascot is an event synonymous with elegance, grace, and timeless fashion. Typically, it plays host to a multitude of impeccably dressed guests who epitomise sartorial race day splendour.

Ascot fashion evolves constantly, with more women opting to wear suits and being encouraged to experiment with pre-loved clothing. Floral patterns and delicate lacework are popular choices year on year.

This year, Royal Ascot unveiled its first-ever 'Fashion Bible,' curated by celebrated British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher. "This lookbook is a first in the world-renowned event's history and will project the event into a whole new realm of stylistic identity," explains Hello! Fashion’s Orion Scott, "The idea behind the book is to give attendees an inspirational fashion guideline that's appropriate for all Ascot enclosures."

Fletcher, the first creative director in the event's 300 year history, aims to welcome bold new looks, inventive sourcing, and a more conscious approach to dressing at the famed annual event.

As the world renowned racecourse comes alive with the thundering hooves and excited cheers from Ascot 2024, it was the guests' impeccable attire that truly captured our attention. Race enthusiasts, from Charlotte Hawkins to Louise Roe, seemed to embrace a blend of tradition and contemporary flair.

While adhering to the event's dress code, they managed to express their personal style through subtle details and statement pieces. Scroll on to discover whose ensembles captured our hearts, and earn our outfit inspo screen shots…

The best dressed guests at Royal Ascot 2024:

© Mark Cuthbert Charlotte Hawkins A vision in red, TV presenter Charlotte Hawkins' striking ensemble featured a sophisticated midi dress with an elegant bow detail at the neckline. Her dramatic red fascinator, adorned with roses and delicate netting, added a regal touch. Matching red shoes and simple jewellery completed the look, exuding timeless elegance.

© Chris Jackson Louise Roe Fashion journalist Louise Roe's playful outfit featured a pink floral dress with puffed sleeves and a flowing silhouette, perfect for a summer day at Ascot. Her standout accessory was a vibrant red fascinator adorned with roses (clearly a 2024 trend) adding a touch of drama. Complemented by pink sandals and a matching handbag, her look was fun and feminine.



© Chris Jackson Anouska Lancaster Radiating glamour, interior designer Anouska Lancaster's sparkling pink sequinned dress caught every glimmer of sunlight. She paired her dress with an extravagant floral headpiece, overflowing with pink blooms. To complete the outfit she donned pink shoes and a fringed handbag, making this ensemble a true showstopper.