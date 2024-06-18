The best dressed guests at Royal Ascot 2024:

Royal Ascot is an event synonymous with elegance, grace, and timeless fashion. Typically, it plays host to a multitude of impeccably dressed guests who epitomise sartorial race day splendour.
Ascot fashion evolves constantly, with more women opting to wear suits and being encouraged to experiment with pre-loved clothing. Floral patterns and delicate lacework are popular choices year on year.
This year, Royal Ascot unveiled its first-ever 'Fashion Bible,' curated by celebrated British fashion designer Daniel Fletcher. "This lookbook is a first in the world-renowned event's history and will project the event into a whole new realm of stylistic identity," explains Hello! Fashion’s Orion Scott, "The idea behind the book is to give attendees an inspirational fashion guideline that's appropriate for all Ascot enclosures."
Fletcher, the first creative director in the event's 300 year history, aims to welcome bold new looks, inventive sourcing, and a more conscious approach to dressing at the famed annual event.
As the world renowned racecourse comes alive with the thundering hooves and excited cheers from Ascot 2024, it was the guests' impeccable attire that truly captured our attention. Race enthusiasts, from Charlotte Hawkins to Louise Roe, seemed to embrace a blend of tradition and contemporary flair.
While adhering to the event's dress code, they managed to express their personal style through subtle details and statement pieces. Scroll on to discover whose ensembles captured our hearts, and earn our outfit inspo screen shots…
