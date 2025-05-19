Princess Kate's hat designer shares her styling tips for Royal Ascot 2025

The Princess of Wales is known for her utterly exquisite collection of headpieces. The wife of Prince William is always head first with her fascinators, elaborate headbands and breathtaking wide-brim hats.

Hats are an essential part of the royal's first-class wardrobe; they provide a sense of formality for important occasions and are a way to emphasise tradition alongside their carefully curated wardrobes.

One place Kate's headwear is particularly prolific and takes centre stage is, of course, Royal Ascot. The royal family attend each year and never fail to set a winning example on how to dress to impress on the racetrack.

© Getty Images © WireImage

If you happen to have a ticket to one of the most famous race days in the world, the princess and her crowning glory can act as a wonderful inspiration on what hat to select when putting together your attire.

Jane Taylor is a stunning label Kate has turned to many times throughout her time as working royal. From her show-stopping elevated headband at her youngest son, Prince Louis' Christening in 2018, to the black veiled hat she wore to the late Queen Elizabeth II's procession service in 2022, the Princess holds the designer in the utmost regard.

The iconic designer sits down with HELLO! to give her insights on the trending hats for 2025 and what styles to invest in when it comes to Ascot.

Jane, who has also designed hats for Zara Tindall and the Duchess of Edinburgh, muses: "This summer, the world of hats and millinery is set for an elegant evolution. The classic pillbox hat, long associated with the Jackie Onassis-inspired styling of the ’50s and ’60s, is undergoing a modern transformation. Instead of sitting toward the back of the head, this season’s pillbox takes on a more structured, minimalist approach, positioned higher and echoing the refined silhouettes of the 1980s.

"With its sleek lines and understated sophistication, this updated style pairs seamlessly with tailored ensembles - think sharp trouser suits and impeccably cut pencil skirts. Timeless yet refreshingly contemporary, it’s the perfect accessory for a polished, power-driven look."

The designer, who has also worked with Beyoncé, added: "This season, we’ll see the return of oversized brimmed boaters, a trend that gained traction last year and continues to complement structured suits and tailored dresses beautifully. Also taking centre stage are headpieces, headdresses, and hairbands - each offering a distinctive way to elevate an outfit."

When it comes to the designer's collection for 2025, it's brimming with exquisite pieces. Jane reveals: "One standout is our signature creation, the Halo. First designed and named in our atelier a decade ago, this now-iconic piece has inspired countless imitations. When crafted with the right proportions, the Halo is effortlessly wearable and universally flattering, making it a timeless addition to any wardrobe."

Colour is key when it comes to selecting a hat. "When it comes to colour, this season’s palette is set to be a beautiful blend of soft pastels and bold statement hues. Expect delicate shades of buttery yellow, blush pink, coral, and powder blue, accented by striking pops of scarlet red and fresh spring greens, including a chic pistachio.

"Of course, pink remains a perennial favourite, but this year, it takes on a bold new character - think vibrant hot pink infused with a hint of coral, perfect for both headwear and fashion.

"For those who prefer a more understated elegance, timeless neutrals will continue to shine. Shades of nude, mocha, crisp white, and ivory create a refined, sophisticated look, ideal for effortless styling. When chosen carefully to complement your skin tone and overall outfit, these colours can enhance your look with a natural, flattering finish."