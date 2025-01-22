Inside Princess Kate's multi-million pound wardrobe: The British brands set to make history with her royal seal of approval

At 43, the Princess of Wales is poised to make history as the first holder of her title since 1910 to bestow royal warrants, as reported by The Times.

This prestigious honour will allow her to champion the craftsmanship and innovation of her favourite British companies, including celebrating some of her most-worn fashion labels that have become synonymous with her unmistakable elegance.

A royal warrant is a coveted seal of approval, granted exclusively to individuals or brands who have consistently provided exceptional goods or services to the royal household. According to the official royal family website, over 800 businesses currently hold this esteemed recognition, a testament to their excellence.

Interestingly, the royal warrant extends beyond borders; there is no requirement for the appointed company to be British-owned or UK-based. As the royal family emphasises: "Warrant-holding firms do not provide their goods or services for free to the Royal Households, and all transactions are conducted on a strictly commercial basis."

Once granted, recipients are awarded an official Royal Warrant Display Document, conferring the right to bear the royal arms - a mark of distinction that lasts for five years before renewal is required.

Surprisingly, many of the fashion brands worn and loved by the wife of Prince William are yet to receive such an honour.

In anticipation of the Princess of Wales embracing this unique privilege, HELLO! takes a closer look at the illustrious British luxury brands that may soon join this elite circle of prestigious royal warrant holders, unlocking a new era of regal patronage.

Aspinal of London

The Princess of Wales and her Aspinal of London Mayfair handbag have become somewhat of an iconic duo, with the royal owning several colourways of the classic leather handbag.

Alexander McQueen

There are few milestone moments in the Princess of Wales' royal life she hasn't tackled wearing Alexander McQueen; her wedding, the BAFTAs, King Charles' coronation and Trooping the Colour, to name a few.

Kate worked closely with Alexander McQueen's artistic director Sarah Burton on the design of her wedding dress.

"Miss Middleton chose British brand Alexander McQueen for the beauty of its craftsmanship and its respect for traditional workmanship and the technical construction of clothing," the Palace said in a statement.

"Miss Middleton wished for her dress to combine tradition and modernity with the artistic vision that characterises Alexander McQueen’s work."

Mulberry

The Princess of Wales has at least 12 handbags from British designer Mulberry in her collection, four of which are the brand's iconic 'Amberley' handbag in different colourways. Aside from being one of her favourite handbag designers, the Princess also owns everything from coats to accessories from the coveted label.

Jenny Packham

The Princess has cultivated a notable relationship with British designer Jenny Packham, frequently selecting her creations for significant public appearances.

The mother-of-three has a particular appreciation for Packham's elegant designs, choosing her gowns for some of the most special of occasions. Notable instances include the 2012 Olympic Gala Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, where she wore a turquoise gown; the 2019 visit to Pakistan, donning a sequined green dress aligning with Pakistan's national colour; and the 2021 premiere of "No Time to Die," where she dazzled in a glittering gold gown.

Catherine Walker

Ever since she emerged in the spotlight as Prince William's royal bride, the Princess has turned to Catherine Walker, a brand renowned for its bespoke tailoring and timeless elegance, for some of the grandest occasions in her royal calendar.

This connection mirrors the bond between the late Princess Diana and the designer, who played a significant part in the former Princess of Wales' fashion evolution. The Princess Diana Museum proudly displays an extensive collection of outfits designed by Catherine Walker worn by the late royal, many of which have inspired her daughter-in-law's style today.