Two of Princess Kate's favourite brands just launched the most covetable capsule collection

The Princess of Wales has a select few brands she likes to wear on repeat. While practical yet chic Barbour and ultra feminine couture Erdem may be on opposite ends of the fashion spectrum, they've come together to create the dreamiest capsule collection, and I have no doubt it will have caught the eye of the royal.

Barbour is no stranger to designer collaborations, having previously worked with the likes of Scandi brand GANNI and fellow British icon Alexa Chung. In fact, it's the Edith jacket from the Alexa Chung collection Princess Kate has most frequently been seen in.

The family-run label first joined forces with Erdem for their Spring/Summer 2024 runway show, when a model sashayed down the catwalk in oversized outerwear adorned in signature Erdem florals.

Now they've created a new capsule collection for Spring/Summer 2025, which includes four key styles; The Beauflower, The Dhalia, The Clover and The Constance.

© Erdem x Barbour

The Beauflower is an evolution of Barbour's signature Beaufort wax jacket, contrasting the androgynous silhouette with an inky rose bloom overprint. While for more overt Erdem femininity, the Dhalia is cut with an exploded peplum waist. It also features a detachable tartan hood with an etched floral print.

The Clover is a reversible swing jacket with dry wax cotton on one side, and Barbour tartan with a printed grass green rose on the other, and the Constance wax jacket combines classic Erdem tailoring with functional details.

© Erdem x Barbour

"I was inspired by the extraordinary Barbour archive, particularly their fabrications and hardware and loved the idea of translating their heritage of practical, utilitarian details and combining it with my language of the feminine." said Creative Director Erdem Moralioglu MBE. Known for his deep dives into historical characters, he admits a fascination with the late Duchess of Devonshire, Deborah Cavendish, who paired her Barbour jackets with floral dresses.

Barbour's Director of Womenswear, Nicola Brown added: "‘We are excited to be able to offer this collaboration to our customers, following the success of our previous partnership. The collection marries the timeless craftsmanship and quality of both brands, taking Erdem’s romantic and contemporary approach combined with our most iconic silhouettes and wax fabrications."

© Getty © Getty

Princess Kate has been pictured wearing Barbour's classic olive-hued wax jackets on numerous occasions. In November 2023, she donned a Breton sweater, straight-leg jeans and lug-sole Chelsea boots with her Barbour coat for a royal engagement in a London park. Just several months earlier, she had been pictured in the same jacket on a visit to South Wales with her husband, Prince William.

Erdem is another much-loved label for the mum-of-three, who has been pictured in numerous pieces, from a stunning floral dress at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show to a printed skirt suit at the 2023 Commonwealth Day Service.

The Barbour x ERDEM capsule collection drops on 30 January at barbour.com