Why I'm not too old to wear a bikini at 55

With summer just around the corner, the big midlife dilemma arises again - do you wear a bikini or cover up in a swimming costume?

The thought of flashing the flesh for the first time after months of hiding away in cosy winter clothes can make you feel exposed, no matter what stage in life you are. But body confidence can take a further hit in your second act as our bodies change, and what was once pert and bouncy can get a bit blurry around the edges. But does that mean your bikinis should be banished to the back of the wardrobe forever?

Bikinis in midlife

Swimwear doyenne Melissa Odabash, 55, rubbishes the opinion that bikinis are only reserved for the young - and after 25 years at the top of her game, she should know. London-based Melissa has been dressing women in midlife for decades with a loyal fanbase of celebrity clients wearing her luxury costumes on holiday, including the Princess of Wales, Gwyneth Paltrow and Beyonce.

Melissa understands that every woman has her own body hangups, but there are tips and tricks to feel confident on the beach and feel good in your body.

© Instagram Nicole Scherzinger, 46, wearing a Melissa Odabash bikini

"Age should never define what a woman wears; swimwear is about feeling good in your skin," Melissa says. "Today's resortwear offers so much more than just bikinis or swimsuits. With elegant cover-ups, accessories, and flattering styles, every woman can create a beach look that celebrates her body and boosts her confidence.

"Choosing high-quality fabrics makes all the difference in achieving a flattering, comfortable fit," she says. "Features such as underwiring, boning, ruching and mesh are used to shape, support, and enhance your natural silhouette, giving you that extra boost of confidence when you step out in swimwear."

Say HELLO! to your Second Act HELLO!'s Second Act is a newsletter for women in midlife and beyond. It's completely free to sign up and is a one-stop-shop for advice and inspiration on the issues our Second Act community have told us matter most: health, relationships, travel, menopause, divorce, careers, finance and more. SIGN UP

Unhealthy narratives

Our biggest asset to looking good on the beach is getting over our own body hangups and embracing how wonderful our bodies are - something we hopefully get better at doing as we age.

"I think women have always carried the weight of unrealistic beauty standards," she says. "We've been fed unhealthy narratives for so long. But one of the gifts of midlife is a stronger sense of self. You know who you are, what matters, what you're no longer willing to tolerate. That clarity makes it easier to embrace your body and own your space with confidence."

Melissa's designs are worn by the Princess of Wales

Beach body confidence in midlife

1. Prioritise fit over trends, says Melissa. It's about how you feel in the bikini rather than the latest look.

2. Try playing with solid colours or timeless prints

Melissa says you're never too old for a bikini

3. Choose a bikini you feel good in. Your posture, expression, and energy matter more than skin exposure.

4. Dress up: Use accessories for comfort and style to elevate your look.