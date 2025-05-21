What to wear on a night out in your 40s? Experts suggest you forget the 'Gen Z trends'

While we all know that great style is ageless and great fashion choices are always on trend, many women worry about how to dress as they age, and what clothing is age-appropriate for nights out.

Why is this? Maybe it's because I work in fashion, but I truly feel that women are in their prime as they age. As women get older, they often gain confidence in every aspect of life, be it motherhood, the workplace, and of course, style. Women know what suits them by the time they hit 40; they are aware of their body shape and will have mastered various tricks of the trade, making them feel good in their clothing choices.

And let's not forget that some of the most stylish women in the world are in their 40s and smashing the chic list; from Kim Kardashian, Sienna Miller, and Beyonce, to the UK's very own Princess of Wales.

© Getty Images Have confidence in your style in your 40s - own it!

I've had lots of questions in my 'Ask Laura' inbox about what to wear for an evening out when you reach the big 4-0, so I decided to discuss this with a team of styling experts who lifted the lid on how to dress to impress.

© FilmMagic Sienna Miller, 43, has never looked more chic

Stylist Matilda Stanley is all about the tailoring, with a hint of leopard print for good measure.

Tailored trousers

"When it comes to going out, I think a pair of classic tailored trousers in black or dark grey will always make a great base for an outfit.

Woven Straight Leg Trousers with Stretch, £25, Marks & Spencer

The fitted shape will feel a little more polished than jeans and will add a smarter feel to so many items."

Leopard print

Matilda adds: "For me, leopard print is always a go-to for after hours. It’s a timeless pattern, yet it still feels very fresh and fun, and it’s far more wearable than you might expect.

Leopard print top, £23.80, H&M

Whether you wear your wild cat spots on a blouse or a simple T-shirt, when tucked into your tailored bottoms, you’ll have a winning evening-ready ensemble that can be finished with a pair of chunky heels or fuss-free ballet pumps."

Russell & Bromley 'Upend' Cork wedge, £275

Celebrity stylist Ellis Ranson advises that you need to make current trends work for you, and not follow the crowd. "When dressing in your 40s, it’s about finding the right mix of style and not following the same trends as Gen Zs, which is tricky as we all shop in the same stores."

Invest in a blazer

The fashionista explains: "A blazer can make every outfit look chic and styled.

Navy blazer, £95, Whistles

Your seamstress (dry cleaners) should be your best friend; I always recommend having your pieces fitted in your wardrobe. Having clothes that don’t fit or aren’t ironed or steamed can make your whole outfit look unpolished and messy. Opt for quiet luxury."

Comfort is key

Stylist Natalie Rose has some amazing takeaway tips that can carry you throughout your 40s. "I would always advise my clients to think about comfort, as if you're not comfortable, then it shows! Personally, I don't want anything too tight from bust down - you want to eat and drink with ease!"

© Getty Images Comfort is so important when dressing in your 40s

Elasticated waist

"Try elasticated waistbands - these also add definition to your silhouette without trying too hard and allow you to move," Natalie adds.

A defined dress

"A dress would always be my go-to; something cinched in around the waist or under the bust line with a flow beneath for ultra comfort.

Red Stripe Nara dress, £169, Never Fully Dressed

Super easy to change its look with a biker or denim jacket," the stylist suggests.

Tulle Skirt

Get your Carrie Bradshaw on, ladies, and opt for a ballerina skirt.

Ophelia Ditsy Hattie Ruffle Ankle Skirt, £405, Needle & Thread

Natalie explains: "I love a tulle skirt for effortless glamour. An elasticated waistband giving you some shape, and you can dress it down with a t-shirt for that BBQ with friends."

Glam up with accessories

Natalie adds: "Don't forget accessories - they can really change a look.

Multi-strand necklace, £35.99, Zara

Layered necklaces with a plain V-neck t-shirt or a dramatic earring with your hair in a sleek ponytail.

Gold Bow Drop Earrings, £165, Soru

Even a sparkle from your clutch can add that extra touch you may be looking for. Give yourself some time, have a look in your wardrobe, what could you possibly make work but only with a small new addition, such as a necklace."