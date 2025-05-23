12 best occasion dresses for women in their 50s, 60s and 70s who want to look fabulous

Choosing what to wear for a special occasion is tricky no matter what age you are, but as HELLO!'s resident shopping editor, I'm here to help you by perusing the virtual aisles for some top picks. I've even looked towards the royals (my other specialist subject!) for some expert guidance as well.

And talking of experts, there was one person I really wanted to reach out to when it comes to the royals, and that's Samantha, she's the woman behind the popular Royal Fashion Daily Instagram account (formerly known as Royal Fashion Police). She's a marvel at documenting royal outfits, so I was desperate to know what the 50+ royals can teach us about getting dressed up for a special event.

© Getty Images Royal ladies over 50. From left to right we have Queen Mary, 53, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, 54, Duchess of Edinburgh, 60, Queen Letizia of Spain, 52

Samantha notes that it's all about choosing the right dress! She advises that you opt for "well-fitted, structured pieces like tailored coats and dresses that highlight your shape."

She added: "Don’t be afraid of vibrant colours - Queen Mary often wears bright blues, reds, and greens that make a statement. Add clean, minimal accessories to keep the look polished but not fussy and Opt for elegant, simple hairstyles to complement the outfit without overpowering it."

How I chose the best occasion wear dresses for older women

Flattering: I want this to be a stylish edit but I also want to make sure the dresses will be flattering, too. From long sleeves to high necklines and modest midi cuts, these are all the styles that flatter a variety of body shapes.

Age appropiate: As you know, this edit is all about dresses handpicked with an age category in mind. I've tried to pick a mix of styles - after all, just because you've reached a certain age, doesn't necessarily mean you have to change your style. I'm hoping you'll get the inspiration that works FOR YOU.

© Getty Images Eva Longoria, 50, always has fun with fashion

© Getty Images Trinny Woodall, 61, is a pro at accessorising when it comes to occasion wear

Be st occasion dresses for women over 50

1/ 12 Next x Friends Like These Ivory Spot Short Sleeve Chiffon Tiered Maxi Dress © Next £59 AT NEXT $74 AT NEXT US Why I love it: Midi length

Angel sleeves

Monochrome print

Available in petite or regular Who doesn't love an easy polka dot dress? This one from looks fashionable and comfortable - the perfect balance of the two. Wear fora day at the races or a wedding and because it's a timeless print, you can wear it for years to come.



2/ 12 Boden Pleat Blouson Pink Dress © Boden £124.50 AT BODEN $183.75 AT BODEN US Why I love it: Colour blocking

Long sleeves

Waist cinching waistband

Pockets! This dress is guaranteed to make you feel good and it'll always be there for you - it's so timeless. The blouson sleeves will ensure you feel comfortable and you'll be able to dance all night in this dress. What's more, it even has pockets. Yes, really. If you're after more bright dress options, check out this edit of pink dresses.



3/ 12 Aspiga Purdie Organic Cotton Dobby Dress © Aspiga £175 AT ASPIGA $250 AT ASPIGA US Why I love it: Midi length

Breathable cotton fabric

Bright colour

Available in petite and regular I'm a big fan of Aspiga's dresses. Not only do they look good, but they're incredibly designed as well. I think this dress would be a fantastic occasion dress thanks to its bright coral hue. Team with a pair of espadrilles and perhaps a fun raffia clutch bag.



4/ 12 River Island Pink Asymmetric Lapel Wrap Midi Dress © River Island £46 AT RIVER ISLAND $104 AT RIVER ISLAND US Why I love it: V-neck

Wrap design

Flattering asymmetric hem River Island is a great place to find occasion wear if you ask me. I saw plenty of dressy options available, but I chose this pink wrap dress because I can imagine it would work really well on a lot of women - especially if you have a big bust. Keep accessories to a minimum with this dress, but perhaps go for matching metallic heels and clutch.



5/ 12 Hobbs London Elva Embroidered Dress © Hobbs £249 AT HOBBS $392 AT HOBBS US Why I love it: Short sleeves

Body elongating pattern

Fit and flare silhouette

Available in petite and up to a size 22 This is a real classic dress that would suit ladies who don't feel comfortable with anything too risque or too loud. Bring out the yellow from the floral print into your accessories.

6/ 12 Karen Millen Crystal Embellished Crinkle Feather Printed Woven Maxi Dress © Karen Millen £109.50 AT KAREN MILLEN $199.50 AT KAREN MILLEN US Why I love it: Midi length

Long sleeves

Can be worn with colour pop accessories Karen Millen has always been a strong favourite here at HELLO! HQ and this long sleeved dress wins brownie points for the flattering fit. The highlight of this dress is the embellished neckline - great for those dancefloor selfies.



7/ 12 Mint Velvet Blue Lace Midi Dress £229 AT MINT VELVET $379 AT MINT VELVET US Why I love it: Midi length

Square neck

Flattering full skirt Is this not the prettiest dress? Mint Velvet is a firm favourite with the fashion crowd and lots of the occasion wear dresses tend to sell fast. I love this one, because it brings just the right amount of drama. Keep it looking modern with nude, fuss-free accessories.



8/ 12 Phase Eight Reanna Pleated Dress © Phase Eight £151.20 FROM PHASE EIGHT $332 AT PHASE EIGHT US Why I love it: Long sleeves

Midi length

Available up to a size 26 If you're looking for a long floral dress to create glam occasion looks, Phase Eight's maxi is the one. It has a v-neckline and will look fabulous with heels or flats. I would recommend going for a bold makeup look with this one with a bright pink lip. If you want more floral options, I also have an edit of the best floral dresses you might want to check out.



9/ 12 Needle & Thread Sequin Dandelion Gloss Ballerina Dress © Needle & Thread £525 AT NEEDLE & THREAD $885 AT NEEDLE & THREAD US Why I love it: Midi length

Caped sleeves

Delicate design

Slimming detachable waist tie Needle & Thread is a royal occasion wear-approved brand and this dress is part of the new collection so I couldn't resist showing it off to you. Inspired by Victorian botanical artist Marianne North, this dress features shimmering dandelion floral sequins that delicately scatter towards the hem. So magical!

10/ 12 M&S x Live Unlimited Floral Halter Neck Keyhole Midaxi Tea Dress © M&S £89 AT M&S (IN STORE) $156 AT NEXT US Why I love it: Maxi floaty design

Can be worn with flat shoes or espadrilles

Available up to a size 28

Perfect for an abroad wedding If you prefer a maxi dress that you can wear a pair of glam flat sandals with, we've found it. I think this would look gorgeous with an arm stack of gold bangles and possibly some gold statement earrings.





11/ 12 Self Portrait Crêpe Midi Dress © Self Portrait £420 AT MY THERESA $369 AT NETAPORTER US Why I love it: Regal coat dress

Modest

Flattering fit and flare design This is probably a little bit different from all the other dresses I've chosen in this edit, but I wanted to give you a more structured design. Perhaps you're the mother of the bride and want something similar to this. Keep it fresh and modern with a glam blow-dry and a chic box clutch.

12/ 12 Monsoon Livia Satin Cowl Halter Midi Dress Blue © Monsoon £110 AT MONSOON $149 AT MONSOON US Why I love it: Midi length

Cowl neck

Figure skimming

Plain and unfussy This won't be everyone's cup of tea but I wanted to include a satin dress that's not too loud. I realise not everyone wants to wear florals, lace and bright colours. If you're looking for some more slinky numbers, we have an edit of long satin dresses for women, as well.

How to style an occasion dress if you're an older woman

Accessories are super important when it comes to styling a dress for a special occasion. Don't let the bag you choose be an after thought. I would stick to a clutch bag for a special occasion, leave those crossbody styles for more casual ensembles. Footwear can always be a tricky one - try and wear shoes that you love and most importantly, shoes that you feel comfortable in. You might prefer a wide-fit shoe or a mid-heel sandal. If you want to wear flat shoes, try and search for a glamorous pair and be mindful of the length of the dress if you decide to wear flats. If you want to go to the next level, pick a fascinator if you're off to the races or choose a statement pair of earrings. Remember, photographs are often from the waist up so be sure to have a focal point around the face.

© Getty Images Connie Britton, 58, attended a luncheon wearing a floral dress which would be perfect for a special occasion