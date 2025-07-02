EXCLUSIVE: Downton Abbey's Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael put on a show at the King’s country home

As Downton Abbey fans eagerly anticipate the third film adaptation of the period drama this September, two of its stars, Elizabeth McGovern and Laura Carmichael, have reunited for another quintessentially British project: modelling pieces from the Highgrove x Burberry fashion line.

Elizabeth, 63, and Laura, 38, who play the glamorous aristocrats Cora Crawley, Countess of Grantham and Lady Edith Crawley in the show, had a ball showcasing the vibrant designs alongside Mr Malcolm’s List actor Sope Dirisu in the stunning gardens of the King and Queen’s country home in Gloucestershire.

"I loved it," American star Elizabeth exclusively tells HELLO!. "I liked hanging out with models and seeing Laura Carmichael radiant in her Burberry dress.

"Burberry, for me, is class, personified," she continues. "This is nothing to do with money or what kind of family you were born into. It’s to do with the way you move about in the world. People with class treat others with respect and empathy."

© Burberry © Burberry

Laura tells us: "The shoot was so playful. Clemmie was brilliant and had such a fun vision. I loved working with my co-stars, both human and canine. Squeezing on to a single bed with the dogs, Pixie and Smudge, was hilarious."

The actress’s partner – her Downton Abbey co-star Michael Fox, who plays footman Andrew Parker – is also a fan of the label, founded by Thomas Burberry in 1856. She says: "I have a trench coat that I bought for myself when Downton was still very new. I love it so much. It remains a treasured piece in my wardrobe."

Meanwhile, Elizabeth, who is married to British film director and producer Simon Curtis, who directed the second film, Downton Abbey: A New Era, admired one piece in particular from the shoot. "The sunglasses," she says. "After we finished, I splurged on a pair of my own."

Elizabeth also shares Laura’s love of a classic Burberry trench, adding that she likes "good-quality clothes: simple, well cut".

Daniel Lee, Burberry’s chief creative officer and the campaign’s creative director, says: "Asking these esteemed actors to wear the collection was the best way to make the clothes come to life."

© Burberry

This isn't the first time that Elizabeth has modelled for Burberry. In February, the Screen Actors Guild Award winner graced the catwalk for the label's winter show at London Fashion Week.

Turning heads at Tate Britain, Elizabeth stepped out in a floor-length leather coat and heels, as stars including Brooklyn Beckham, Jodie Turner-Smith, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Geri Horner watched the show.

The new Burberry range, which was shot by the British photographer Camille Summers-Valli, celebrates the designs of the artist Helen Bullock, who created four pieces inspired by the walled Kitchen Garden at Highgrove, drawing inspiration from its trees, cascading flowers, honeybees and fountain.

Speaking of the 28-piece capsule collection, which includes menswear, womenswear and accessories, Helen says: "The gardens are so vast and rich that it was hard to decide where to start. But I soon fell for the tangled sway of wildflowers and that special combination of dancing poppies and cosmos."

Highgrove’s gardens surround Their Majesties’ private residence in the pretty town of Tetbury. Managed organically and sustainably, they have been shaped by the King’s artistic vision for 40 years and are now an important haven for flora and fauna.

© Burberry

Daniel Lee adds: "This new collection, in collaboration with Helen Bullock, is the result of our strong and continuing partnership with Highgrove."

The country-inspired range – made using either certified wool, organic cotton or organic silk – honours the brand's relationship with the natural world and British heritage, as well as the label’s work with The King’s Foundation, a charity founded by the monarch, who is passionate about conservation.

Scott Simpson, the foundation’s retail director, says: "The strong relationship between Burberry and Highgrove continues in this fourth collection celebrating excellence in British creativity, heritage and the wonderful outdoors."

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale is due to be released on 12 September. Written by Julian Fellowes, the film follows the Crawley family and their staff as they enter the 1930s.

The franchise's main cast, including Hugh Bonneville, Jim Carter, Michelle Dockery and Joanne Froggatt, will reprise their roles, while also welcoming new faces such as Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.

