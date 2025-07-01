EXCLUSIVE: Meet Nicole Kidman's daughter Sunday Rose - The Miu Miu muse born of Hollywood royalty

At just 16 years old, Sunday Rose Kidman Urban – now known simply as Sunday Rose – is quietly forging her own path in the world of fashion. The daughter of the Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman and the country music star Keith Urban is stepping into the spotlight – not as a celebrity offspring, but as a name to watch in her own right. With elegance beyond her years and a sharp sense of style, Sunday is beginning to write a story that’s entirely her own.

When Sunday made her runway debut during Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, she was given the ultimate accolade of being selected by Miuccia Prada to walk exclusively for her label Miu Miu, for the Spring/Summer 2025 collections.

Wearing a white babydoll dress and peep-toe heels, she opened the show. It was a confident first step – and a significant one. Joining her on the catwalk were runway A-listers including Alexa Chung, Cara Delevingne, Willem Dafoe, Little Simz and Hilary Swank, while her mother Nicole was seated in the front row and beaming with pride.

In January this year, she featured in Miu Miu’s Spring 2025 campaign alongside the actress Joey King. Shot by the Berlin-based photographer Lengua, the images captured a softer, more cinematic side to Sunday’s growing portfolio. Then in March, she made her second runway appearance for the label, walking in its Autumn/Winter 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Born on 7 July 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee, Sunday is the oldest of Nicole and Keith’s two daughters. Her younger sister, Faith Margaret, 14, is still keeping a lower profile, although there is speculation she will follow a similar path. Sunday also has two adult siblings, Bella, 32, and Connor, 30, from Nicole’s previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

For most of their childhood, Sunday and Faith were kept out of the spotlight. That began to change in early 2024, when Nicole brought her entire family – including both daughters – to the AFI Life Achievement ceremony in Los Angeles. It marked the girls’ first red carpet appearance and suggested that, with their teenage years underway, a new chapter was beginning.

© Getty

Sunday’s early career has also included some acting roles. She made her screen debut alongside her mother and sister Faith in 2019 in the second season of the drama series Big Little Lies. She then appeared in the 2020 thriller The Undoing – again with her sister and her mother – although modelling now appears to be her focus.

Her work to date suggests a clear aesthetic: polished, minimal and quietly confident – qualities that align naturally with the brands she chooses to work with.

In her latest modelling assignment, Sunday appears in a new campaign for the Swiss watchmaker Omega’s new Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection. Her mother Nicole has been a global ambassador for the brand since 2005.

Titled My Little Secret, the campaign brings together six women from the worlds of fashion, music and cinema – including the model Ashley Graham, the actress and singer Ariana DeBose, the singer, songwriter and record producer Tems, the singer Danielle Marsh and the actress Marisa Abela – each offering their own take on the watch and how it fits into their personal style.

Speaking during the behind-the-scenes shoot, Sunday explained: "In my life, a watch does not just tell the time, but it is an important accessory when creating an outfit. For me it’s a piece of jewellery that I love to have on my wrist. It’s not super weighted. It’s light and delicate and I love that about this piece."

She was particularly taken by the watch’s intricacy. "The detail of the dial of the Aqua Terra 30mm was what immediately caught my eye. When I first saw it, I was fascinated by the intricate design detail."

Sunday’s styling instincts are already evident. "This watch gives me that little confidence boost when I wear it because of its shape and how it sits on my wrist. I also like how versatile the more detailed styles can be, you can wear it with something casual and you can also wear it with something more occasional."

The Seamaster Aqua Terra 30mm collection introduces a new case size to one of Omega’s most iconic families. With 12 new references in either stainless steel, Sedna gold and Moonshine gold – two of the brand’s proprietary gold alloys – and two-tone variations, the watches are elegant in scale and finish. They have vibrant dials and a newly developed movement designed especially for the 30mm size – a detail you can glimpse through the transparent caseback.

Sunday’s enthusiasm for the experience was clear: "I’d say just how beautiful the brand is and how nice the people are. I am so grateful to have this opportunity with Omega. Not only are the watches timeless and precious – but everybody has been really welcoming."

So far, Sunday’s public moments have been few – but each has made an impression. Whether on the runway or in campaigns, she’s choosing her roles carefully while building meaningful momentum.

As she continues to evolve, it’s likely we’ll see Sunday take on more fashion work, and perhaps return to acting in time. But whatever direction she moves in next, one thing is clear: she’s stepping into the spotlight with grace, substance and a growing sense of her own voice.

For the full interview pick up a copy of this week’s Luxe issue, on sale now