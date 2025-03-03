EXCLUSIVE: Alice Temperley shares her little luxuries from her go-to red lipstick to her favourite boutique hotel

Alice Temperley MBE is the founder and creative director of Temperley London, the eponymous label celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Known for elegant, modern bohemian designs, she's dressed icons from Gwyneth Paltrow to Madonna, and is also famed for her romantic and ethereal bridal collections.

Despite stripping the brand back during the pandemic, Alice has now opened a new flagship store on London's affluent Sloane Street - and it's a maximalist's haven. We sat down on one of her signature leopard print sofas to talk everything luxury.

© Tomo Brejc "When I go away I don’t want anything too polished. I’m a farm girl, I like silence and nature"

A luxury night out to me is a delicious restaurant and a performance. Something that’s slightly magical in some way. At the moment I’m loving At Sloane. It’s the sexiest hotel, so beautifully done, and they’ve got a speakeasy bar downstairs and a restaurant on the first floor. I think last time we ordered snails. I also love CLAP in Knightsbride, it has the best Japanese food.

One luxury I’ll never compromise on is the quality of people and companionship. I have to laugh and we’ve got so little time. We need to choose to be around people who lift and inspire us. Family time brings me the most joy. My son. Just having dinner in bed together with a movie, and trying to get him to sit still and watch it with me.

My biggest luxury splurge is shoes or jewellery, because I make everything else. I have some vintage stuff, but I’ve made so many clothes over the last 20 years, I have too many. I recently wore a pair of Gianni [Versace] heels to the British Fashion Awards. They were covered in little Swarovski crystals, like Cinderella shoes. The opposite of my muddy wellies, I couldn’t get enough of them.

My most recent luxury purchase was a new red lipstick. I lose them all the time and I normally wear Tell Laura by Charlotte Tilbury, but I went over the road [in Chelsea] and bought a new one from YSL.

My luxury beauty routine includes balayage appointments with Nicola Clarke at John Frieda. She’s the best hair colourist in London and I have to literally pre-book six months in advance. I also love Lyma facials.

The stores that best embody luxury to me are Liberty London, Harrods obviously, and the new ALAÏA store in Paris. I’m in Paris four or five times a year and I love the Clignancourt flea market. I stayed in Hôtel Particulier [Montmartre] recently - it’s such an amazing hotel, a little tiny boutique house.

© Temperley London Alice's Somerset home bears similarities to the Chelsea store

My ultimate long-haul luxury destination is Japan. I’ve never been but I really want to go. We’ve got a big bridal business there. When I travel I like to get away from everybody, so I’d like to go riding in Mongolia. I just like other cultures and escaping. I do all the big cities like New York, LA and Dubai for work, so when I go away I don’t want anything too polished. I’m a farm girl, I like silence and nature.

The luxury item that’s always in my travel bag is a Leica digital camera, to stop me from being on my phone. I also take a pencil case with lots of really nice pens.

My luxurious home comfort is warmth, because my house can be really cold. I wear sheepskin slippers - I’d freeze without them.

A touch of luxury is brought to my kitchen by my Le Creuset pans and vintage gold serving plates. I also collect glassware.