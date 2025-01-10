Exclusive: Harris Reed on pioneering gender-fluid fashion and dressing royalty

'Slow' is not a word that figures in Harris Reed’s vocabulary. He talks fast, he works fast and he lives fast. How else did he become the youngest ever creative director of Nina Ricci, the storied Parisian fashion house he’s helmed since 2022?

He also presides over his own eponymous fashion brand (launched in 2020, shortly after leaving fashion college Central St Martins), has collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana, M-A-C and Missoma, and has dressed celebrities including Selena Gomez, Emma Watson, Beyoncé and Adele. And all before reaching his 27th birthday.

Most people wouldn’t have enough life experience to write an autobiography at 27, but most people aren’t Harris Reed. And so he did, setting out to redefine fashion for the modern world with Fluid, published last year. "I always imagined these were things that I’d do in my 40s or 50s," he says. "Cut to being a business owner in my early 20s, going to the Met Gala at 25, and becoming a Creative Director at 26..."

"I'd love to dress Princess Kate - to see her in something fantastic"

While his achievements are precocious, Harris himself is not. "I really didn't know how to do anything else," is how he modestly describes his path to becoming a fashion designer. "I was always obsessed with the power that clothing has, and the way that it completely changes how you feel. As I went through high school and grew older, I knew that I wanted to be able to create with my hands, and make clothes that provoked emotion."

Brought up in the US, Harris moved from Arizona to Los Angeles aged ten, and credits his parents - Oscar-winning filmmaker Nick and mother Lynette - for sparking his interest in fashion. "My parents always let me have fun, experiment and be free - and I think that’s the best thing a parent can do for a child.

"My mom and dad never once gave me any s**t for trying on my mom's heels or nightgowns. It was quite a fluid way to grow up. All kids should be able to have the freedom to play with who they are."

Known as a pioneer of gender fluid fashion, he says he didn’t consciously set out to inhabit this particular role. "Absolutely not. I genuinely just wanted to wear clothes that made me feel good in my skin. Sometimes I get overwhelmed by the archetype that I’ve built up. I can't allow myself to feel insecure. I have to be very strong because people look up to me.

"But we're all in this together - making it up as we go along. We're all human beings, and we're all flawed.

"The second you meet your heroes and see they're sharing the same kind of struggles or insecurities that you are, it's a really grounding experience."

Now 28, Harris has met more of his heroes than most - including Harry Styles, one of his earliest fans. "Harry is always wonderful - very supportive. Whether it’s Harry, Beyoncé, Troy Sivan, Miley Cyrus or Adele, I consider myself lucky to have individuals that really care about the clothes, as well as the brand and the meaning behind it."

Of the many memorable moments he’s shared with his starry clientele, one in particular stands out: dressing Adele for the first time. "I remember going to her home, and her saying 'come on in!'" he smiles. "I did the fitting in her closet, and remember thinking how extraordinary it was to be fitting someone of such iconic stature, who was so warm, kind, honest and raw. What I love about everyone I’ve been able to work with is their openness to new ideas. To share these moments is really wonderful."

One person he hasn’t yet dressed is the Princess of Wales. "Ooh, I would love to dress Kate," he exclaims. "Although I’d have to put a lot of thought behind it. Anyone who knows my work knows I always like to push forward the envelope, so I would want her to really trust me, so that we could play with something quite spectacular and grand. I’d love to see her in something really fantastic - with a fabulous hat, of course."

Given his prodigious output, it’s a surprise to learn that Harris's team is quite small. "We are five individuals working in my London studio with a bunch of really clever and talented interns who come in each season to lend their hands," he says.

"But we keep growing, and will soon be moving into our first proper studio atelier. I'm an event dresser, and it’s extraordinary to see the demi couture business growing, and to be getting such incredible clients - not just VIPs, but powerful female CEOs, and people who want a piece for their wedding or other big moments in their life."

As for what 2025 holds, it will definitely involve spending quality time with his husband, entrepreneur Eitan Senerman, whom he married in 2023 (naturally, he changed outfit four times on his wedding day).

Harris can’t yet divulge details of any work projects, but says: "I hope [it involves] a bunch of kids! A family, whatever way that looks like for us. Otherwise, just being able to do more of what we love - building that up, staying true to ourselves and remembering to laugh. Because I think we all forget to do that. It’s always important to have a sense of fun.”