EXCLUSIVE: Bobbi Brown shares her little luxuries from her go-to designer handbag to caviar on everything

Cosmetics and Bobbi Brown go hand in hand. One of the most famous makeup artists in the world, the beauty pioneer has painted the faces of A-listers from Michelle Obama to Katie Holmes and Glenn Close.

After selling her original line to Estée Lauder in 1995, Bobbi, 67, launched her second beauty brand, Jones Road, in 2020. She lives in New Jersey with her husband, entrepreneur Steven Plofker; they have three adult sons. Here, Bobbi tells us about the luxuries that can make her day.

"Luxury is sitting in a lounge chair with a beach towel and a good memoir."

My favourite luxurious meals are potato chips, and caviar on everything. I like it black and crunchy.

My biggest indulgence when it comes to luxury is a Hermès cross-body bag. I have it in two sizes. It’ll last in my closet forever and it goes with almost everything I wear.

The simple luxury that brings me the most joy is my pair of Comme Si socks, which I discovered recently. They’re totally indulgent.

My last luxury splurge was when I bought a mini black Evelyne Hermès cross-body bag while I was doing my holiday shopping for the family.

My go-to luxury beauty routine includes using Augustinus Bader’s The Rich Cream when the skin on my face is really dry; it feels like the ultimate luxury, especially when I layer it with the Jones Road Oil Stick. For my make-up routine, I find that the Jones Road Beauty Gel Liner in brown or violet with our uber-black mascara makes my eyes pop.

The stores that best embody luxury to me are Hermès, Prada and Brunello Cucinelli. They are all classics, and everything you buy is chic and timeless.

The most luxurious piece of jewellery I own is my engagement ring, which started as a single round-cut diamond. On our 20th anniversary, my husband added two slightly smaller round diamonds on both ends.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc

My ultimate long-haul luxury destination is the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Antibes, in the South of France. It’s a great experience; I would love to go again.

The luxury item that’s always in my travel bag is Louis Vuitton’s signature scarf in navy or blush, depending on where I’m travelling to.

To elevate a cosy night in, I really love wearing my oversized navy cashmere sweater from The Row for lounging, with a pair of cotton James Perse sweatpants, and wrapping up in a James Perse cashmere blanket.

