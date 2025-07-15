Celine Dion, 57, turns heads in swimsuit-clad poolside snapshot

Celine Dion stunned fans when she posted a swimsuit snapshot on Instagram on Tuesday.

The "My Heart Will Go On" hitmaker looked incredible in the photos post to social media.

Celine, 57, wowed in a black one-piece as she leaned on the side of a rooftop pool.

She added another close-up photo in which she looked intensely down the camera lens.

Moonlight swim

"City lights, starry skies, and a moonlight swim," she wrote, as fans inundated Celine with on-fire emojis and kind words.

They were thrilled to see the star looking happy and healthy since she's been plagued with health concerns in recent years.

Stiff person syndrome

© Getty Images for The Recording A Celine has spoken about her diagnosis

Celine was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome in 2022 but her symptoms began many years earlier.

She began to experience spasms, and her voice would tremble when she hit the high notes during her Taking Chances world tour in 2008.

She then began to experience muscular stiffness. "I was struggling to move. I had to lean on something to be able to walk," the star said.

Celine admitted she ignored her symptoms for years, and it was only during the COVID-19 pandemic that she was able to prioritize her health.

Recovery

© Getty Images It's a difficult journey

She previously gave fans an update as to how life is going with her illness – and the intensive therapy that goes into treating it.

She told Vogue France: "Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself.

"I haven't beaten the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now, I have to learn to live with it," she added.

Her family

© Instagram Throwback photo with her late husband and her boys

She has the support of her three boys, Rene Charles, 24, and 14-year-old twins Eddy and Nelson. Since the passing of her husband and longtime manager René Angélil in 2016, she has raised their children as a single parent.

Celine frequently shares tender tributes to her late husband and the most recent featured their kids.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celine steps out with her three boys

"To my beloved René…," she wrote alongside the throwback photo of them wearing matching pyjamas. "You may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us. You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That's the greatest gift of all."