Celine Dion's appearance ruffles feathers in latest photos - see the 57-year-old' s fashion-forward outfit

Celine Dion caused a stir among fans on Wednesday June 25 where she rocked a gorgeous new look.

As the singer sat on the steps of her trailer, she showed off her figure in a strapless bustier top covered in baby pink feathers, that highlighted her decolletage. She paired the look with dark denim wide fit jeans – with one leg rolled up – and a pair of baby pink stiletto heels with fury detailing to match the top.

"On Wednesdays we wear pink," Celine captioned the post, referencing the Mean Girls movie, and fans loved the glimpse into life behind the scenes.

"Okayyyy what a QUEEN!" commented one fan as another called her the "Queen of Vegas".

"Literally wearing the same color today on my birthday!" wrote another follower as others shared their "love" for this outfit.

Celine was glowing in the picture, as she rocked a deep tan and her hair was styled off her face in a low bun with white square sunglasses perched on the end of her nose.

© Getty Images for The Recording A Celine speaks onstage during the 66th GRAMMY Awards in 2024

The 57-year-old is mom to three sons; son René-Charles, now 24, and twins Eddy and Nelson, now 14. She welcomed her boys with late husband René Angélil, who died in 2016 at the age of 73.

Celine has frequently shared tender tributes to Rene, however, and once again did so on Father's Day this past June, looking back on not only his lasting impact on their three boys, but also paying tribute to her own late father, Adhémar Dion, who passed away in 2003.

© Instagram Celine, René and their three sons pose for a photo in matching pajamas

"To my beloved René…," she wrote. "You may no longer be by our side, but your love lives within us. You taught our boys to be kind, to believe in who they are, and to take care of one another. That's the greatest gift of all."

The "Think Twice" singer included a heartwarming throwback of her three boys as children with their mom and dad, all wearing matching pajamas.

© Getty Images Celine married Rene in 1994 at the age of 26

"I'm still married to René," Celine told People magazine of how she feels like he is "still with us".

"My kids are always asking, 'Did you bring Papa's pictures?' And I'm like, 'Yes, I have Papa's pictures!' He's their dad, and he's my husband, and he will always be."

René and Celine met in 1980, when she was 12 and he was 38. However their romance didn't take shape until her win at the Eurovision Song Contest in 1988, when she was 20. Their relationship wasn't made public until 1993, and they tied the knot in 1994.