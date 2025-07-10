Celine Dion takes her look to a new level with impromptu Parisian photoshoot

Celine Dion looked like she was on top of the world during her impromptu new photoshoot in Paris. The icon brought her fashion sense to new heights, quite literally, in her latest social media post, as she was seen sitting on the rooftop of the Palais Garnier, which is the home of the Paris Opera.

She captioned the carousel set which was photographed by Denise Truscello: "A moment of grace inside one of France's most timeless treasures — the Paris Opera House. History, beauty, and artistry all under one breathtaking roof." Scroll down to see the photos.

The stunning post garnered more than 148,135 likes, and Celine donned skinny jeans, black leather boot heels, a tailored leather and long-sleeve top with a plunging neckline, and a ponytail.

© Getty Images Celine Dion showed off her style in her latest social media post

The singer was spotted sitting on the middle of the rooftop, with her legs crossed, as she leaned back on her arms, which supported her back, and she elegantly closed her eyes.

Around her, the landmark's gorgeous statue was seen at the edge of the building, and the breathtaking views of the City of Lights was on full display. The second photo in the set featured a performance approach as the entertainer was seen effortlessly posing like a ballerina, as she stretched out one arm, and put her weight on her back leg.

© Reuters The singer looked stunning in the photoshoot, as she sat on the middle of a rooftop overlooking Paris

The environment was industrial around her and displayed red metal poles, and round churns with ropes, presumably to help lift the opera's set displays on stage. The third picture looked edgy, with the singer leaning against a worn-out wall with markings throughout, as she held one leg on the wall, stretched out her arms and showed off her profile.

After the singer provided a plethora of interesting backdrops for her followers to admire, she kept the last picture in the set, simple and sweet. Celine was seen smiling big while looking to the side, in front of a cemented wall in what seemed like the basement of the building.

© Getty Images In the eye-catching photoset, the singer wore skinny jeans and tailored leather top

This isn't the first time that the entertainer showed love to the country. Only a day prior, the iconic performer also posted a throwback video of herself in multiple haute couture outfits in France in 2017. She captioned it as "iconic moments."

In the gorgeous clip, Celine was spotted leaning on her vanity in a tutu dress with a tall blue headpiece, as she took in the window views.

During the video's transition, she was shown stopping and dancing through a courtyard alley in a tailored skirt and blazer, with black boots and a slanted black hat.

© Instagram Celine also posted a throwback video of a photoshoot that also took place in France, in 2017

The Gordon von Steiner-directed video shoot also featured Celine in a head-to-toe floral dress and cover-up and flower headpiece. She then quickly revealed her dress, made out of the same fabric underneath her cover-up, and proudly her arms.

The singer also wore a sheer white dress with a corseted cut-out of a blazer and a brown belt at her waist, as the singer was shown eating French fries inside the chef's kitchen.

In the final two looks in the video, Celine went for two more floral outfits and was spotted in a luxurious living room with gold framing throughout and then on a boat going around Paris. Jennifer Lopez hyped Celine up in the comments and wrote: "I live," with an applause emoji, and we couldn't agree more.