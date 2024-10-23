Céline Dion stuns in leather dress for surprise public appearance ahead of special day

Céline Dion is inching back into the spotlight, one surprise public appearance at a time!

The "My Heart Will Go On" singer has spent the last few years out of the spotlight and not performing, as she grappled with her Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis, a rare autoimmune neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and painful spasms.

Earlier this year, she made her big, long-awaited comeback at the Paris Olympics, with a tear-jerking performance at the opening ceremony, and now she is delighting fans as she continues to make more heartwarming public appearances.

On Tuesday, October 23, Céline stepped out in Los Angeles to present the City of Hope 2024 Spirit of Life Award to Jay Marciano, the Chairman and CEO of AEG Presents, the live-entertainment division of the Los Angeles-based Anschutz Entertainment Group.

For the event, she dazzled in a strapless, black leather dress with an oversized bow paired with a mesh rhinestone turtleneck and black blazer; Céline has often been styled by Law Roach, who is famous for also being Zendaya's stylist.

Her team later took to Instagram and shared photos of the event, and wrote: "Extraordinary company gathered there in support of the acceleration of cancer research and treatment. You can learn more about the cause on @cityofhope."

Céline herself said of the special night: "It was my honor to share the stage with the guest of honor, Jay Marciano, and the likes of my dear friend @eltonjohn for a truly unforgettable evening."

© Getty Lucien Grainge, Elton John and David Furnish were also in attendance

She added: "City of Hope is a phenomenal cancer research organization and to be a part of such an inspiring night touched my heart deeply."

© Getty The singer with her stylist Law Roach

"I'm so grateful to have been invited. Together, we can make a difference," her message concluded, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and praise her.

© Getty Images One of Céline's first public major appearances since disclosing her SPS was at the Grammys

"You were incredibly beautiful as always, Céline," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "You make a difference in the lives of so many people. Thank you so much," and: "She's looking better and better," as well as: "Totally and completely stunning. Seeing her makes my heart melt. I love her so much."

© Handout Her first major performance in four years was at the Olympics

Her night out came on the eve of her twin sons Eddy and Nelson's 14th birthday, on October 23.

In addition to the twins, Céline is also a mom to son René-Charles, 23; she shared her children with her late husband René Angélil, to whom she was married from 1994 until his passing in 2016 aged 73 after a battle with cancer.