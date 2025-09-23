Exclusive: Jodie Kidd on how rural living impacts her personal style – and her exciting new venture

As we settle into the colder months, our personal style will inevitably shift. And for self-confessed nature aficionados like supermodel Jodie Kidd, that is a welcome change. “It's so important for my wellbeing – getting outside, being in nature, taking the dogs for a walk,” she exclusively tells HELLO!. “It’s just so good just to slow down living. I find being around nature [in autumn] very, very calming.”

Jodie, 46, entered into the world of modelling when she was aged just 15, after being discovered on a beach in Barbados. But behind the glamorous allure of runways, photoshoots and fronting campaigns for the likes of Chloé and Yves Saint Laurent, she has always leaned towards a rural way of life.

Jodie Kidd wearing Delta Roam's signature Beaufort D-Robe

She lives in a 15th century chocolate box cottage and owns a pub in the Sussex countryside, both not far from where she grew up. And with golf and horse riding part of her hobbies, it’s safe to say that country life suits Jodie – particularly in the colder months. “I really love autumn,” she tells us. “It’s one of my favourite times because you're just getting these colours, and you're getting the whole change of seasons.”

By colours, she is referring to the orange, red and brown hues that unfold with the season. It makes sense, then, why she opted for an autumnal shade when asked to collaborate with one of her favourite outdoor clothing brands, Delta Roam. Specialising in ageless coats that won’t go out of fashion, the brand’s pieces are designed to stand the rest of time.

Delta Roam’s hero item is the Beaufort D-Robe, a long coat with a waterproof outer layer and insulating interior, curated to shield against all weather conditions. It also happens to be one of Jodie’s go-to coats for Autumn. Speaking about the first one she bought, she recalls: “Every time I wore it, everyone was like, ‘oh my God, that's fabulous. Where did you get that?’”

As such, Jodie and Delta Roam (which has a motto of 'built for adventure, designed for life') decided to collaborate on a new colourway for the Delta Roam Beaufort D-Robe. The colour is also available on the Cirrus design, which has the same waterproof shell but with a shorter, more urban silhouette. The colour is Chestnut Brown, which is a rich, earthy tone that’s perfect for the colder months ahead.

Nature aficionado Jodie has created a new Chestnut Brown colourway in collaboration with outdoor fashion brand, Delta Roam

As an avid fan of wild water swimming (although she admits it may seem a little ‘bonkers’ to others), Jodie loves the robe for chucking over her swimwear when it’s colder outside. She adds: “It's just fabulous. I love small British companies that are doing something unique.”

Don't be fooled by their beach-ready allure, though. Both the Beaufort D-Robe and Cirrus are as suited for city commutes as they are for countryside living. Packed full of features, including adjustable hoods and cuffs for a tailored fit, they’re also built to last, meaning you’ll reach for them year-on-year.

How nature and animals helped Jodie Kidd’s battle with anxiety

Mum-of-one Jodie has had a passion for equestrian pursuits since she was a child. But horses have also played a vital role in her personal life, by helping cure her debilitating anxiety. She told HELLO! in April this year: "Animals helped me through a scary period of anxiety and lows, and very tough times in my life. They bring a huge sense of calm and happiness and love.”

The former supermodel, who ended her showbiz career due to anxiety, moved back to the country to work on her emotions. She added: “I really think that getting back into riding after modelling helped cure my anxiety. There's something very powerful about being on the back of a horse. I did research into it. When you rock on your coccyx, it activates the vagus nerve [in the brain]. It puts you in a very calm state."

