EXCLUSIVE: Jodie Kidd shares her little luxuries from Michelin-starred dining to Switzerland escapes

Jodie Kidd began modelling at 15 and was one of the most successful models of the '90s, walking for designers and fashion houses including Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Moschino and Chanel.

She was discovered by the British fashion photographer Terry O'Neill on a beach in Barbados, where she spent a great deal of time as a child at Holders Estate, her family's former hotel and polo venue on the west coast of the island.

Beyond the catwalk, Jodie owns The Half Moon pub in Kirdford, West Sussex, and is the co-founder of the eco-conscious clothing brand Manava. She was born in Guildford, Surrey and raised in West Sussex, where she lives with her son, Indio. In her spare time, Jodie, 47, who was a showjumper as a child, enjoys hobbies including polo, motor car racing, golf and horse riding.

© @manava_world "Creating memories together in beautiful surroundings feels like the ultimate luxury."

A perfect evening would be dinner at a beautiful restaurant followed by the ballet or opera, something that feels truly special. Most of all, it’s about being with my loved ones and sharing those moments together.

I love dining at Michelin-starred restaurants. I have my eye on Clare Smyth’s new bistro [Corenucopia], which looks incredible. However I also love eating at my own pub [The Half Moon, Kirdford], which holds two AA Rosettes. The food is fabulous and there's something truly satisfying about enjoying a good meal we’ve created ourselves.

The little luxury that brings me the most joy is a lovely bottle of wine in front of a fire, paired with a good book or film.

I recently treated myself to some beautiful, non-toxic candles from Power of Purity, a platform that champions clean and sustainable brands.

I’m passionate about clean beauty so I especially love brands such as Tata Harper and Kypris, both have a luxurious feel but with natural ingredients.

My biggest indulgence has to be travel and hotels. I love the sense of escapism that comes with exploring somewhere new and there's nothing better than spoiling my family while we’re away. Creating memories together in beautiful surroundings feels like the ultimate luxury.

My ultimate long haul trip is an African safari with Belmond, the combination of incredible wildlife and amazing hospitality is magical.

In the UK, Cornwall is my happy place for the coastal feel and delicious food. In Europe, I love Switzerland. It’s such a beautiful country with understated elegance.

© Getty Images Engadine, Switzerland

For beauty and skincare, Space NK is my favourite; they offer such a great array of brands. And since I’m also a car enthusiast, I’d say Lanzante in Petersfield.

The most luxurious piece of jewellery I own is my grandmother’s tiara. It’s a true heirloom and the most precious kind of luxury to me.

A cashmere jumper from Pink House Mustique is the perfect cosy and chic travel companion.

At home it’s all about quality linen and pillows. There’s nothing quite like sinking into a beautifully made bed.

Fast fashion is a no-go for me. I always will invest in timeless pieces, whether it’s British tailoring or eco-conscious brands such as Manava, which I co-founded. I always opt for the joggers set from the essentials range, the ultimate way to be comfy on a night in.

My Shun chef’s knives bring luxury into the kitchen, they’re works of art in themselves.

Luxury is the art of simplicity, where quality meets elegance in a timeless style.