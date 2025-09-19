EXCLUSIVE: Hayley Sullivan Marrero's little luxuries from indulgent skincare rituals to custom Dior haute couture

The founder of The Styled by Collective – a luxury styling platform combining Silicon Valley precision with fashion creativity – Hayley Sullivan Marrero is a former tech executive at Palantir and Splunk. She is also a Vogue100 member recognised for championing sustainability and bringing a new perspective to dressing. After losing her home in the Pacific Palisades fires, she strategically rebuilt her wardrobe piece by piece with authenticity, an experience that shapes her philosophy today. Hayley is married to professional baseball player Deven Marrero; the couple met as bridesmaid and best man at a mutual friend’s wedding in 2021.

"Luxury is having the time, health and freedom to be with the people you love"

This year redefined luxury for me. After losing our home in the fire, being together at home feels like the ultimate gift. For my birthday, my husband planned a beautiful dinner with a private chef in our new space. It was the first time we’d sat in our dining room in six months. Right now, a luxury night out is actually a luxury night in.

However, I enjoy a perfect negroni at Lafayette’s in Paris with my husband or girlfriends. The food matters, of course, but it’s the energy, the cocktails, and the conversation that make it unforgettable.

My biggest indulgence was my custom wedding gown by Dior. I had the honor of working closely with the atelier on every detail.

The one luxury I’ll never compromise on is a monthly massage. Lymphatic or deep tissue, it’s part of how I care for my body.

Dinner at my mom’s house is the simple luxury that brings me the most joy. She’s an incredible cook, and gathering around the table with my family – laughing, talking, sharing a home-cooked meal – is pure joy.

I bought La Mer’s The Body Crème at the airport, thinking it would be a treat. Now I’m using it every night and dangerously close to needing a refill.

Lafayette’s, Paris

Before my wedding, I did Dr Jason Diamond’s Instafacial series – IPL, microneedling, and Clear + Brilliant in one treatment. It completely changed my skin’s tone and texture. I also rotate products seasonally, but always return to Biologique Recherche, Dior Prestige and La Mer.

My ultimate long-haul trip is to The Belmond Hotel Caruso in Ravello. Exquisite views, impeccable service, and timeless elegance. It’s heaven.

For a mini break it is Montecito. We live in LA, so it’s an easy drive. We pack up the dogs and stay at San Ysidro Ranch. It’s calm, romantic, and feels like stepping into a Nancy Meyers film.

I’d bring my black Margaux tote from The Row – it’s aged beautifully. I always pack La Mer’s eye cream and Chanel’s Hydra Beauty Essence Mist – hydration is essential when you travel as much as I do.

I wear silk demi pants by Jenni Kayne and a soft cashmere sweater for nights in. It’s my version of Diane Keaton in Something’s Gotta Give - timeless, effortless, and just the right amount of elegant.

In my kitchen it is a Le Creuset Dutch oven. It’s beautiful, durable, and endlessly useful. Also, my husband’s morning coffee ritual. He doesn’t drink caffeine, but every morning he makes my coffee exactly how I like it and brings it to me in bed. That's a real luxury.

Luxury is presence. It’s having the time, health, and freedom to be with the people you love, doing the things that matter. Everything else can be replaced, but that can’t.