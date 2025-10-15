Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: how to watch, who the models are, and their IRL partners

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back for a second year, one year after making its comeback following an over five-year long hiatus. The once hugely popular spectacle, which at its peak garnered over 10 million viewers (in 2011, when Karlie Kloss made her debut, and Kanye West, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were the performers) first launched in 1995, however it lost much of its relevance by the time it stopped broadcasting the show in 2018, when it only had 3.27 million viewers.

Not only the show but the brand itself has been stagnant for the last couple of years, as it seemingly couldn't keep up with calls for body positivity, nor had it been able to distance itself from the antiquated beauty standards it built itself from. The once-beloved fashion show made its comeback last year, when they leaned heavily into nostalgia, as they brought the likes of Adriana Lima, Alessandria Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo, at a time synonymous with the brand, back to the runway.

Here's what to know about this year's show, where to watch, who is coming back for it, and a little bit about their personal lives.

© Getty Images Tyra Banks modeling in 2024

The show deets

The fashion show is set to start at 7pm EST on Wednesday, October 15. It will stream live across the brand's Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, but subscribers can also watch on Prime Video or through Amazon Live. Performers this year will include Missy Elliot, Karol G, Madison Beer, and TWICE.

© Getty Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio in 2011

The ladies

Here's who will be walking the runway, and who might be supporting them from the sidelines.

1/ 9 © WWD Adriana Lima Adriana became a VS model in 1999. IRL, she was married to Marko Jarić from 2009 to 2016, with whom she has two daughters, and in 2024, she married Andre Lemmers, with whom she shares a son.



2/ 9 © Theo Wargo Gigi Hadid Gigi first walked the fashion show in 2015. IRL, she is currently in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, and shares daughter Kai, five, with ex Zayn Malik.



3/ 9 © Getty Images Candiec Swanepoel Candice started modeling for VS in 2007. IRL, she was in a relationship with Hermann Nicoli from 2005 to 2018, with whom she shares two sons, born in 2016 and 2018.



4/ 9 © Getty Images Barbara Palvin Barbara started modeling for VS in 2012. IRL, she has been married to Disney Channel alum Dylan Sprouse since 2023.



5/ 9 © Getty Images Stella Maxwell Stella started modeling for VS in 2014. IRL, it is unclear whether she is currently in a relationship, but has been previously linked to Jesse Jo Stark, Kristen Stewart, and Miley Cyrus.



6/ 9 © Getty Images Ashley Graham Ashley made her VS Fashion Show debut at its 2024 comeback show. IRL, she has been married to Justin Ervin since 2010, and they share three kids, one son born in 2020, and twin sons born in 2022.



7/ 9 © Getty Images Angel Reese Angel is best known for being the WNBA's Chicago Sky's forward, and will be making her VS debut tonight. Though she keeps her personal life largely private, there are rumors she is dating Orlando Magic player Wendell Carter Jr.



8/ 9 © Getty Images Precious Lee Precious will also be making her VS Fashion Show debut tonight. It is unclear if she is dating anyone at the moment.

