Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: how to watch, who the models are, and their IRL partners
Subscribe
Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: how to watch, who the models are, and their IRL partners

Victoria's Secret Fashion Show: how to watch, who the models are, and their IRL partners

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is returning to Prime Video for its second year since its comeback in 2024. Here's what to know…

Gigi Hadid walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonNew York Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is back for a second year, one year after making its comeback following an over five-year long hiatus. The once hugely popular spectacle, which at its peak garnered over 10 million viewers (in 2011, when Karlie Kloss made her debut, and Kanye West, Jay-Z and Nicki Minaj were the performers) first launched in 1995, however it lost much of its relevance by the time it stopped broadcasting the show in 2018, when it only had 3.27 million viewers.

Not only the show but the brand itself has been stagnant for the last couple of years, as it seemingly couldn't keep up with calls for body positivity, nor had it been able to distance itself from the antiquated beauty standards it built itself from. The once-beloved fashion show made its comeback last year, when they leaned heavily into nostalgia, as they brought the likes of Adriana Lima, Alessandria Ambrosio, Jasmine Tookes, Candice Swanepoel and Behati Prinsloo, at a time synonymous with the brand, back to the runway.

Here's what to know about this year's show, where to watch, who is coming back for it, and a little bit about their personal lives.

Tyra said she was excited to return to the catwalk© Getty Images
Tyra Banks modeling in 2024

The show deets

The fashion show is set to start at 7pm EST on Wednesday, October 15. It will stream live across the brand's Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, but subscribers can also watch on Prime Video or through Amazon Live. Performers this year will include Missy Elliot, Karol G, Madison Beer, and TWICE.

Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio attends the Victoria's Secret 'What is Sexy' list: Bombshell Summer Edition launch party held at The Beverly on May 12, 2011 in West Hollywood, California© Getty
Candice Swanepoel, Miranda Kerr, Erin Heatherton, Adriana Lima and Alessandra Ambrosio in 2011

The ladies

Here's who will be walking the runway, and who might be supporting them from the sidelines.

1/9

Adriana looked sensational© WWD

Adriana Lima

Adriana became a VS model in 1999. IRL, she was married to Marko Jarić from 2009 to 2016, with whom she has two daughters, and in 2024, she married Andre Lemmers, with whom she shares a son.

2/9

Gigi Hadid was calm and focused as stylists perfected her look. In a pink striped robe and phone in hand, she stayed composed before hitting the runway, capturing that perfect balance of professionalism and serenity behind the scenes.© Theo Wargo

Gigi Hadid

Gigi first walked the fashion show in 2015. IRL, she is currently in a relationship with Bradley Cooper, and shares daughter Kai, five, with ex Zayn Malik.

3/9

Candice Swanepoel on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York© Getty Images

Candiec Swanepoel

Candice started modeling for VS in 2007. IRL, she was in a relationship with Hermann Nicoli from 2005 to 2018, with whom she shares two sons, born in 2016 and 2018.

4/9

Barbara Palvin Sprouse walks the runway for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 on October 15, 2024 in New York City© Getty Images

Barbara Palvin

Barbara started modeling for VS in 2012. IRL, she has been married to Disney Channel alum Dylan Sprouse since 2023.

5/9

Stella Maxwell walks the runway 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris - Show at Le Grand Palais on November 30, 2016 in Paris, France© Getty Images

Stella Maxwell

Stella started modeling for VS in 2014. IRL, it is unclear whether she is currently in a relationship, but has been previously linked to Jesse Jo Stark, Kristen Stewart, and Miley Cyrus.

6/9

Ashley Graham on the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on October 15, 2024 in New York, New York© Getty Images

Ashley Graham

Ashley made her VS Fashion Show debut at its 2024 comeback show. IRL, she has been married to Justin Ervin since 2010, and they share three kids, one son born in 2020, and twin sons born in 2022.

7/9

Angel Reese prepares backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Angel Reese

Angel is best known for being the WNBA's Chicago Sky's forward, and will be making her VS debut tonight. Though she keeps her personal life largely private, there are rumors she is dating Orlando Magic player Wendell Carter Jr.

8/9

Precious Lee prepares backstage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025 on October 15, 2025 in New York City© Getty Images

Precious Lee

Precious will also be making her VS Fashion Show debut tonight. It is unclear if she is dating anyone at the moment.

9/9

Anok Yai walks the runway during the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 at Duggal Greenhouse on October 15, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York© FilmMagic

Anok Yai

Anok made her VS Fashion Show debut last year. There have previously been rumors she might be dating rapper Offset, however little is known about her personal life.

Other Topics
More Fashion
See more
Read More