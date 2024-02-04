Christie Brinkley stuns in figure-hugging swimsuit as she reflects on turning 70

Christie Brinkley is excited for the new decade ahead of her. In the midst of her 70th birthday celebrations, the blonde bombshell took a moment to further commemorate the milestone with a fabulous beach photo.

The model has been celebrating her 70th the best way she knows how, at the beach, alongside her children, who whisked her off for a weekend full of festivities at her beloved vacation home, Lucky House, in Turks & Caicos.

Christie is a doting mom-of-three; she has two daughters, Alexa Ray Joel, 37, who she shares with ex-husband Billy Joel, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 25, who she shares with ex-husband Peter Cook. She also shares son Jack Paris, 28, with ex-husband Richard Taubman, though Peter adopted him early on in their relationship.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley celebrates a fantastic beach sunset

As her beach fête continues, she's given fans a glimpse of what they've gotten up to, most recently stunning fans with a radiant swimsuit photo, and reflecting on her milestone year.

In the series of snaps, Christie is donning a chic black swimsuit, which she accessorized with a beaded belt and a long, white linen cover-up, posing by a serene poolside gazebo.

In her caption, she declared: "This is 70, and you've nothing to fear," adding: "Because you can make it your own very favorite year!"

She continued: "It's up to you, it's in your power to choose to celebrate, instead of cower," maintaining: "You know what to do."

MORE: Christie Brinkley stuns in low-cut red dress with daughter Sailor as fans say the same thing

MORE: Christie Brinkley wows fans with a very different look for her Christmas beach break

Christie further reminded her fans: "Exercise and eat right, use your sunblock and don't sit under overhead lights!" plus: "Be curious, explore and go on adventures, just don't forget to pack your dentures."

© Instagram Christie is the epitome of a beach babe

She concluded her thoughtful post with: "Seriously, laugh and love with all your might… and I promise you 70 will be alright!"

MORE: Christie Brinkley glows beside lookalike daughters and son in heartwarming family Christmas portrait

© Getty The model is celebrating with her kids by her side

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments and supportive messages from fans and friends alike, with fellow model and her bestie Paulina Porizkova writing: "Thank you for always being a ray of sunshine, and leading the way with a dazzling smile! You make 70 look like something everyone will want!"

Others followed suit with: "I love your poem!!!! Looking fab at all ages Christie! What an inspiration you continue to be!!!" and: "Stunning as always!!!!" as well as: "When you are beautiful inside it glows on the outside!" plus another fan added: "Love the tribute to your beautiful new decade! You are great at inspiring us to be our best, inside and out."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.