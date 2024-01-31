Steve Harvey's daughter Lori Harvey makes a splash in bikini designed by herself for SI Swimsuit debut

Lori Harvey is simultaneously showing off her modeling skills, her entrepreneurial spirit, and her impressive physique all at once!

The 27-year-old – whose mom Marjorie Harvey (née Bridges) married Steve Harvey in 2007 – has been modeling since she was three years old, but just landed her biggest milestone yet: a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut!

The SKN by LH founder is part of the 2024 class of SI's rookies, and will be making her debut for the issue's milestone 60th publication in May.

On Wednesday, Lori took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the upcoming feature, which was shot in Cancún, Mexico.

The special shoot also served as an opportunity to show off her very own swimsuit line, Yevrah Swim ("Harvey" in reverse), which she launched in August in partnership with influencer-favorite online retailer Revolve.

In the photos, the budding designer appears donning a metallic purple string bikini, and is showing off her washboard abs and glowing tan, as she steps out of the water and onto a boat's stern.

The comments section under the post was quickly flooded with compliments from fans, with one writing: "Unreal," alongside a string of fire emojis, as others followed suit with: "Absolutely stunning," and: "So gorgeous," as well as: "Purple is her color," plus another added: "You never cease to amaze us!"

Opening up to SI about the special experience, Lori declared: "It was definitely a dream come true," adding: "I just immediately got so excited and was smiling from ear to ear," despite the shoot's very early call-time.

© Getty Lori runs a skincare brand and a swimwear line

Though you certainly wouldn't be able to tell, Lori only got four hours of sleep ahead of the photoshoot, and by 4:30am, she was already getting her hair and make-up done so she could be in front of the camera by sunrise.

Further detailing her time in Mexico, she said: "I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested. It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom," adding: "Once I got on set, it was just magical."

© Getty Steve with his wife and kids in 2011

Moreover, detailing her hopes for her brand – she's currently working on the second collection – she emphasized: "I created this brand from the ground up by myself, I designed everything myself, I picked the fabric, I picked the colorway," also noting: "I'm all about body positivity and inclusion, and I really wanted that to translate when I was creating the brand."

Lori is the youngest daughter of Steve and Marjorie's blended family of seven kids. The Family Feud star shares twin daughters Brandi and Karli, 42, and Broderick, 33, with his first wife Marcia Harvey, plus Wynton, 26, with second wife Mary Lee Shackelford. He adopted all three of Marjorie's children with ex-husband Darnell Woods: Morgan, 38, Jason, 33, and Lori.

