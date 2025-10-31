THE DOLLI and Marina Raphael’s exquisite new handbag is a love letter to Athens

In a celebration of heritage and contemporary design, THE DOLLI, one of the world's most beautiful hotels, has joined forces with acclaimed handbag designer Marina Raphael to unveil THE DOLLI Bag. This limited-edition creation captures the soul of Athens, drawing on both the historic architecture and modern pulse.

Nestled in the centre of the city, THE DOLLI offers guests sweeping views of the Acropolis. Part of the Grecotel Hotels & Resorts’ portfolio, the 1925 neoclassical hôtel-maison was lovingly restored in 2023, and each room and private residence has been individually curated, with every element reflecting the property’s devotion to artistry and elegance.

Inside, the atmosphere is like a private art collector’s residence, where works by Picasso and Cocteau sit with pieces by Les Lalanne and Gaetano Pesce. Outside, the rooftop infinity pool provides an unrivalled panorama of the Greek capital.

That same commitment to design excellence defines Marina Raphael’s creative world. The Greek-Austrian designer, a sixth-generation member of the Swarovski family, is known internationally for her sculptural silhouettes and impeccable craftsmanship. Her handbags, made by Italian artisans, combine innovation with tradition to create timeless, functional pieces of art.

The idea for THE DOLLI Bag was born one summer evening on the hotel’s rooftop, when Raphael and her lifelong friend Odyssia Sifounaki Daskalantonaki, Executive Director of Grecotel, shared a view of the illuminated Acropolis. Their conversation about honouring Athens through design led to this thoughtful collaboration.

The result is a handbag that translates Greek architecture into wearable form. Its glossy plexiglass handle contrasts beautifully with the soft, quilted nappa leather body embossed with THE DOLLI’s monogram, and the pattern echoes the hotel’s classical lines and checkerboard marble floors. Both spacious and chic, the bag embodies balance, craftsmanship and effortless sophistication.

"Creating THE DOLLI Bag was an opportunity to translate my love of Athens and its singular energy into a design," says Marina Raphael. "Architecture lies at the core of the brand ethos, and conceptualising something so personal, as an ode to the city, was an experience I had long awaited. Collaborating with Odyssia and THE DOLLI allowed me to channel my passion for exploration and my deep appreciation of Athenian heritage. Every detail of the bag celebrates the architectural legacy that defines this extraordinary city."

As Grecotel celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2025, Daskalantonaki adds: "As a fellow Athenian, Marina shares a deep love for this remarkable city, and THE DOLLI Bag beautifully embodies the spirit of our iconic property, capturing both the enduring myth and captivating allure that defines Athens."

THE DOLLI Bag will be available exclusively at THE DOLLI and online at thedolli.com/shop. Guests can register on the website for updates and purchase details.