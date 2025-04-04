8 designer handbags named after iconic women

What’s in a name? A lot, actually, if you have an It bag named after you like these superstar women. Some of the world's most coveted and recognisable handbags have been inspired by icons. Discover and shop eight of our favourites.
The Gabriela Hearst Nina
Named after Nina Simone and carried by Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Amal Clooney – handbags don't get much more iconic.
The Louis Vuitton SC
This sought-after bag was designed by Sofia Coppola in 2009 and loved by eternal It girls Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.
Scour vintage retailers for this gem.
The Dior Lady Dior
This timeless and iconic 1994 creation had several names before being renamed Lady Dior, in honour of Diana, Princess of Wales.
The Gucci Jackie
Originally known as G1244, we can all agree that being renamed in honour of Jacqueline Onassis is far more fitting for this beauty.
The Mulberry Alexa
No bag epitomises the mid-Noughties indie era better than Mulberry’s slouchy icon, created in homage to Alexa Chung
The Jason Wu Diane
Jason Wu named his first bag after his friend and collaborator, actress Diane Kruger, calling it "refined, feminine, and timeless."
The bag is only available via vintage retailers.
The Marc Jacobs Stam
Inspired by actress Jessica Stam, this 2005 bag was on the arm of everyone from Beyoncé to Lindsay Lohan to Paris Hilton.
The Hermès Kelly
Officially renamed in honour of Grace Kelly in 1977, this status symbol is famed for its waiting list and is still coveted the world over.
Resale prices reach £65,000 online.