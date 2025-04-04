Skip to main contentSkip to footer
8 designer handbags named after iconic women
8 designer handbags named after iconic women

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
Updated: 38 minutes ago
What’s in a name? A lot, actually, if you have an It bag named after you like these superstar women. Some of the world's most coveted and recognisable handbags have been inspired by icons. Discover and shop eight of our favourites.

Nina bag

The Gabriela Hearst Nina

Named after Nina Simone and carried by Meghan Markle, Angelina Jolie and Amal Clooney – handbags don't get much more iconic.

£3,200 at Gabriella Hearst

Louis Vuitton bag

The Louis Vuitton SC

This sought-after bag was designed by Sofia Coppola in 2009 and loved by eternal It girls Kate Moss and Sienna Miller.

Scour vintage retailers for this gem.

Lady Dior

The Dior Lady Dior

This timeless and iconic 1994 creation had several names before being renamed Lady Dior, in honour of Diana, Princess of Wales.

£5,300 at Dior

Gucci Jackie

The Gucci Jackie

Originally known as G1244, we can all agree that being renamed in honour of Jacqueline Onassis is far more fitting for this beauty.

£2,420 at Net-a-Porter

Mulberry Alexa

The Mulberry Alexa

No bag epitomises the mid-Noughties indie era better than Mulberry’s slouchy icon, created in homage to Alexa Chung

£1,195 at Mulberry

Jason Wu Diane

The Jason Wu Diane

Jason Wu named his first bag after his friend and collaborator, actress Diane Kruger, calling it "refined, feminine, and timeless."

The bag is only available via vintage retailers.

Marc Jacobs Stam

The Marc Jacobs Stam

Inspired by actress Jessica Stam, this 2005 bag was on the arm of everyone from Beyoncé to Lindsay Lohan to Paris Hilton.

£1,625 at Farfetch

Media Image

The Hermès Kelly

Officially renamed in honour of Grace Kelly in 1977, this status symbol is famed for its waiting list and is still coveted the world over.

Resale prices reach £65,000 online.

