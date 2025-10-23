EXCLUSIVE: Savannah Miller shares her little luxuries from her favourite facial to a perfect cup of tea

The fashion designer Savannah Miller jets to Mustique for the ultimate lavish getaway, but closer to home she prefers simple elegance and cosy cashmere. We sat down with her to find out more about her favourite little luxuries.

A luxury night out is going for cocktails with my husband in London somewhere that has low lighting and a candle, then having a delicious dinner somewhere with a really crisp white tablecloth – ideally a tasting menu with innovative dishes. I love watching the creativity and flair of a chef coming out, going on a journey with them with a wine pairing and watching how that unfolds.

My biggest indulgence is skincare. I have a Keren Bartov facial once every quarter instead of putting anything in my face, and it really works. If I'm going to age gracefully, I can't do it without Keren. It's not cheap, but it's money well spent.

The simple luxury that brings me the most joy is the first cup of tea in the morning, sitting quietly in my kitchen with a candle burning. I love Sacred and Wild's Organic Beeswax Massage + Bath Oil Candle. It’s really beautiful and the oil is so pure that you can pour it out of the candle and straight onto your skin.

My ultimate long-haul destination is Mustique. I know it's a cliché, but I went with my family for the first time in April, and it was everything you could ever dream of; a complete private paradise. It has soft white sand, palm trees arching over the sea and the blue sea was a dream.

Closer to home, I love Le Sirenuse Hotel in Positano. It's very chic in an understated and elegant way. People go to dinner in silk dresses and they're just really living life to the max. The food's delicious, the views are incredible, you can't fault the place.

For a staycation I love Heckfield Place. We went there for our honeymoon and it was the definition of luxury to me because it's very simple, but everything's perfect. It exudes understated elegance and comfort without being ostentatious. I don't need any gold bling, it's about comfort for me.

Heckfield Place, Berkshire

My last luxury splurge was a pair of shoes by Essen. I wore them on my shoot with HELLO! and I fell in love with them. I had to have them. They're beautiful leather slippers – they look like Celine and they're extraordinarily chic.

My engagement ring is the most luxurious jewellery I own. I never buy new jewellery, I just put it on and then it's on the whole time. My engagement ring is from Tiffany & Co. and it was really a lovely moment, that little blue box coming out.

To elevate a cosy night in, I love a cashmere tracksuit. We live in an old mill house and it doesn't stay warm, so being warm is a big luxury these days.

The luxury homeware I'm lusting after is the Ninja Creami ice cream maker. Now that I've said that, I'll have to buy one!

For me, the definition of luxury is that special feeling when your worries wash away and you're left in a space of absolute harmony.