Julianne Hough flaunts fit figure in two tiny bikinis to celebrate the holidays — both on the beach and by her Christmas tree

Julianne Hough is enjoying the holiday season in both a tropical and rooted way. The Dancing with the Stars host flaunted her fit physique in multiple jaw-dropping bikini pictures from her trip to Costa Rica and during her time spent with family.

© Instagram Julianne showed off her fit body online

The dancer posted a carousel of photos on Instagram from her festive week off. In the main picture, Julianne showed off her body's side profile, as she posed in a black and white bikini in front of her Christmas tree in the living room, as her dog played by the pool in the backyard.

The fun didn't stop there, as Julianne gave her followers a sneak peek into her holiday activities. In her other posts she was spotted enjoying the fireplace with a cocktail alongside her dog, sunbathing by the pool and comically fitting inside a huge Khaite paper bag under the tree.

Recommended video You may also like Julianne Hough dancing in a tiny bikini during her holiday getaway

She captioned the post: "Christmas at home," with a heart emoji. Julianne shared insight into her deep bond with her mother Mariann Hough as she shared a picture of herself laying on her mom's legs and looking up at her lovingly.

The TV host also shared a shot of her mother being all smiles by her partner, as Julianne's overlaid text read: "And look [at] my sweet momma and her high school sweetheart Doug," followed by another statement saying: "I just love LOVE."

© Instagram She posted a loving picture with her mom

Her fans loved her celebratory post and flocked to the comments. One person wrote: "That picture of you laying on your mom's lap. That’' the one you frame." A second person added: "You sitting in the Khaite bag is so iconic." Another fan continued: "Khaite photos = perfection. You could be anywhere and it would work. That photo with mama though… priceless. Mama is beautiful. Happy holidays."

In a video that she posted to her Instagram stories, the TV star was also seen elegantly dancing on the beach in Costa Rica in a leopard bikini, stray hat and black sunglasses. She also showed how much fun she was having making pottery and cooking overseas with her friends.

© Instagram Julianne posted a picture of her mother and her partner

When it comes to Julianne's impressively fit body, the actress is dedicated to maintaining her workout routine. She previously shared her fitness rundown on social media. In the video she showed off her compound exercises and weight training go-to's.

© Instagram The TV star playfully got in a gift bag under the tree

The dancer provided fans with her workout plan and captioned the post: "It feels so goooood to be back. Grab some weights and let's do this together. Check out my workout routine below! Squat press: eight reps each side. Lunge to step-up with shoulder press: eight reps each side. Four square hops with ball drop: three rounds. Walking lunges: 10 reps each side. Sled push pull-ups: As many as you can."