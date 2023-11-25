Julianne Hough is a Hollywood star in red-hot mini dress

Being a host of Dancing with the Stars means Julianne Hough has a constant supply of fabulous outfits. Just yesterday, the star took to Instagram to show off her latest look, and let's just say that red is her colour.

The host, 35, shared a video with her 5.1 million followers of an incredible transformation for a special event at Walt Disney World in Florida. Julianne started the video bare-faced in a pink fluffy robe and a pink towel on her head.

WATCH: Julianne Hough is a Disney princess in floaty dress

She then metamorphosed into a shining star in a red look to die for. The professional dancer wore a short red loose-fitting chiffon dress with a cut-out on one shoulder that came into an incredible cape detail which trailed behind her like that of a Disney princess.

© Instagram Julianne rocked red at Disney World

The dress featured a high rounded neckline which was so flattering and a subtle pleated detail across the whole gown. Julianne swept her gorgeous blonde locks into a half-up style with a voluminous bouffant style.

She added statement jewellery in the form of clear oversized flower earrings and a matching bracelet. The real showstopper was her makeup. The Grease Live star wore a statement matte red lip to complement the dress. She wore a subtle pink eyeshadow look with a soft winged liner and fluttery eyelashes.

© Instagram Julianne looked so festive

The post teased an upcoming appearance by Julianne and her brother and DWTS judge, Derek Hough. Julianne captioned the post: "It’s the most wonderful time of the year at the most magical place on Earth.

"Watch me and @derekhough return as hosts for The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,’ this Sunday, Nov. 26. XOXO, Disney girl," she concluded. Her fans were quick to praise the look. One user wrote: "Red is your colour girl!!! You look fab!", whilst another said: "Love it!!! Going to be watching on Sunday!" with a love heart emoji.

© Instagram Julianne chose a red lip

The TV star is used to nailing a glamorous look. She channelled a pop icon just earlier this week when she took to Instagram in a petrol-blue slinky hooded look covered in rhinestones looking just like Kylie Minogue. Julianne, however, said she was going for more of a Taylor Swift vibe – the 'Look What You Made Me Do' singer wore a black sparkly hood moment during her 'Reputation' tour.

© Instagram Is it Taylor or is it Kylie?

Julianne has also channelled other pop stars on the DWTS set. She dressed up as Madonna's 'Express Yourself' look on the show wearing her iconic pinstripe suit with pointed bralet and Marilyn Monroe-esque blonde curls.

© Getty Julianne dressed as Madonna on DWTS

Julianne captioned her post showing off the iconic look: "Channeled the ultimate queen for Music Video Night last week. I can’t believe we’re halfway through the season already. I’ve been having such an amazing time co-hosting and getting to watch all the couples shine week after week. See you all tomorrow in the ballroom."

© Getty Julianne wore silver for Whitney Houston Night on DWTS

When rocking her own style Julianne always ticks our boxes. The Safe Haven actress was seen presenting the hit dancing show wearing a beautiful floor-length silver gown covered in sparkles in a halterneck style. She exuded old Hollywood glamour when she tied her hair into a pincurled bob. She added an ultra-glamorous silver eyeshadow look with a smudgy black kohl liner for an edge.

© Getty Julianne wore white on The Talk

Julianne's street style is unmatched. The Burlesque actress stepped out in LA for an appearance on The Talk. She wore an all-white ensemble comprised of wide-leg pants and a tank top with a matching blazer and stilettos. Gold jewellery broke up the white and warmed up the fabulous look.