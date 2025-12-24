Madonna, 67, rocks sultry lingerie and a blindfold for rare Christmas photoshoot with boyfriend Akeem Morris, 29

Madonna's newest pictures are both naughty and nice. The singer posted a festive carousel of shots alongside her boyfriend Akeem Morris and daughters, just in time for Christmas. In them, the 67-year-old looked ageless and tapped into her fun and sensual side.
In the main shot, the entertainer was seen sitting on her boyfriend's lap in a gorgeous white mini-skirt with velvet gloves and fishnet tights. Standing next to the couple were her twin daughters, Stella and Estere, 13, alongside a silver tinseled Christmas tree.
One of her daughters matched her by wearing a white dress with a fur shawl and lace tights. Her other daughter donned a gingham set with red on top and navy blue on the bottom.
After firstly showing off her "nice" family-friendly pictures, Madonna then lured her audience in her "naughty" curve-hugging fits. She showed off her elegant physique in a cream-colored corset top with a bustier.
The performer then posed in a satin black blindfold that was tied by her boyfriend who portrayed Santa, as the two wore matching red suede outfits. Lastly, Madonna showed off her model-esque legs in a black corset and bustier and fishnet tights, as she was seen wrapped in lit-up Christmas lights, against the wall.
You may also like
She captioned the post: "Santa wants to know…….. have you been naughty or nice? Merry Christmas everyone," as her fans flocked to the comments. One person wrote: "Baby you look naughty… but you are nice." A second person added: "Naughty MOTHER, we got the best teacher…" Another fan added: "Naughty, of course. I'm a Madonna fan. I've learned from the best!"
Madonna makes her looks seem effortless, but the entertainer is dedicated to her intense workout regime and diet. Believe it or not, she works out six days a week, and two hours each day to maintain her sleek figure. She does a mixture of Pilates, yoga, karate, weightlifting, cycling, running and swimming to keep her sessions fresh and motivating.
Celebrity trainer Sam Shaw revealed just how committed the star is to her fitness routine. He shared: "Madonna once even had a StairMaster in her office to use as she takes phone calls. Yoga and Pilates calm her mind, too, and improve circulation for a light and strong body. Her regime is built around high volume and consistency. Exercise is a key part of the recovery process," per The U.S. Sun.
When it comes to her diet, the performer is just as strict. Functional nutritionist Pauline Cox revealed: "Madonna has a very carefully planned diet that allows her to carry on performing at a high level. She eats complex carbohydrates – brown rice, beans and oats – for slow energy release, but omits bread and pasta so she doesn't get an energy dip."
She added: "Without these blood sugar- spiking foods in her diet, she will be a very effective fat burner and have low stored body fat. She also seems to prioritize protein, which retains her lean muscle mass, and eats fish, which contains omega-3 fatty acids. They have an anti- inflammatory impact, contribute to proper brain function, and support the immune system."
The nutritionist continued: "And she drinks yerba-maté tea – which is really good for the metabolism and rehydrates – with coconut water that is great for getting electrolytes and replacing any nutrients that might be lost through exercising or performing."