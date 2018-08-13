The £355 dress that is at the top of Harper Beckham's wish list Victoria Beckham's daughter is a chip off the block...

On Saturday evening, Victoria Beckham cuddled up with her adorable seven-year-old daughter Harper, and the pair decided to take a trip down memory lane and watch the wife of David Beckham's film debut - Spice World.Taking to Instagram Stories, Victoria, 43, shared some pictures of their movie session, and proceeded to tell her 21.9 million followers that Harper had asked if she could also have a "little Gucci dress", referencing one of her lines in the popular film. The former Spice Girl was renowned for her love of the Italian label when she was a band mate in the '90s, often heading to the designer store for her classic black dresses which quickly became her trademark (along with her posh pout.) We have done some research, and a little Gucci dress in Harper's size comes in at a cool £355, so the youngest child of the Beckham clan clearly takes after her famous mother when it comes to her designer taste!

Victoria said that Harper wanted a 'little Gucci dress'

little Harper has often been curious about her mother's pop star past. Earlier in the year, she was adorably pictured playing with a set of Spice Girl dolls.

£355, Gucci

Harper has a fabulous wardrobe; decked out in a series of highly chic outfits that fully-grown adults can only dream of.

Loading the player...

Gucci has always been on her radar - in December last year, the gorgeous little girl looked adorably cute in a pair of Gucci backless loafers (priced at £235) – and she also featured on Victoria's Instagram once again, wearing a luxury Fair Isle jumper by Burberry, priced at a whopping £300.

MORE: Victoria Beckham pokes fun at Harper's favourite hobby

However, one of our favourite outfits she has ever worn has to be when she joined her three brothers and parents at the 2015 Burberry show, where she sat next to Vogue Editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, donning a mini trench dress by the iconic British brand. Could she be any more on-trend.

READ: Harper Beckham drastically transforms mum Victoria's look - see the result