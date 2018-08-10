Victoria Beckham pokes fun at Harper's favourite hobby The former Spice Girl teased her daughter was following in her footsteps

Who says she doesn't have a sense of humour? Victoria Beckham has playfully poked fun at herself, revealing that her daughter Harper is following in her footsteps and showing a passion for cooking. The fashion designer shared a video on Instagram of her little girl taking part in a traditional cookery class during their family holiday in Bali, and wrote: "Cooking lesson in Bali!" She then joked, "Harper loves to cook! She gets it from me!!" alongside some winking emojis.

"What are you doing Harper?" Victoria was heard asking her seven-year-old in the video. "I'm making like…" said Harper, as she marinated some prawns. Their chef chimed in: "Balinese fish paste with prawns, really good to grill." Harper added: "Making it with some like…" Her dad David, who was stood opposite his daughter, helped her and said: "Balinese fish paste."

The Beckhams arrived in Bali last week and have been sharing some idyllic holiday snaps on social media. Their trip got off to a dramatic start when a 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck Bali's neighbouring island of Lombok on Sunday. David and Victoria were thought to be around 60 miles away from the epicentre of the earthquake, which has seen the death toll rise to over 347 people.

Victoria joked Harper is taking after her

The family appear to be enjoying their holiday now, with David and Victoria and their sons posting various snaps on Instagram. Romeo posed with his dad at the tip of their infinity pool and wrote: "Just chillin @davidbeckham." Alongside another poolside snap, he posted: "What a view." Meanwhile, Victoria has shared the cutest photo with her only daughter, who was fast asleep in her arms. "Good night kisses X VB," she wrote.

The Beckhams are holidaying in Bali

The trip to Indonesia is the family's third holiday of the summer. In July, they travelled to Montenegro, where they stayed at the five-star hotel resort of Aman Sveti Stefan, located near Budva. The Beckhams then travelled on to their "second home" of Los Angeles, where they spent some time with their friends Gordon and Tana Ramsay and their children, before making a brief return to the UK.