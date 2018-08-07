Remember when Duchess Kate wore THAT Gucci dress? We have found the best high-street dupe and you will love it Save yourself £1850…

When we think of the Duchess of Cambridge's signature style, we think of pastel dresses, lots of lace and sleek, classic items that give her an instantly polished, timeless look. Sometimes however, the wife of Prince William does deviate from her regular wardrobe staples and we love to see her mixing up her look. Cast your mind back to 2017, when the mother of Prince George arrived at London's Victoria & Albert museum. Opening the new exhibition, fans were taken aback with her tweed Gucci dress which was cut that little bit shorter than her regular dress. It came complete with the brand’s signature Web trim in black and red and some gold statement buttons were added into the mix. Wow! The dress retailed at a cool £2000 and sold out immediately. If, like us, you still can’t forget about that frock – high street favourite Boden have created the most amazing dupe which retails at a much-more affordable £150.

Kate looked incredible wearing Gucci in 2017

The Adelaide tweed dress is new in at the popular store and is total gem. Not only is it made from Shetland wool for extra comfort, it has the same red and black piping on the waist and arms and the same sleek, close-to-the-body fit. It too, finishes just above the knee and would be the perfect addition to your wardrobe as an officewear staple.

Boden, £150

Duchess Kate is actually no stranger to Boden – she wore the brand for the first time in January when she visited the Great Ormond Street Hospital on a public appearance.

Dressing her then tiny baby bump, the royal looked incredible in her stunning red coat by the brand. The £220 design was structured in its cut and has statement ruffles at the collar, pocket and sleeve.

Also made in black, it sold out straight away, with fashion fans heading immediately to the brand's website site to get their hands on it as soon as the brunette beauty stepped out.

