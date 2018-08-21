Charlotte Hawkins stuns in head-to-toe orange on Good Morning Britain – but still looks so chic! The TV presenter nails one of the trickiest shades to pull off…

Charlotte Hawkins is back on Good Morning Britain after her summer break and she shocked fans with her latest ensemble. Why? Because it’s a colour she never normally wears. Shunning her favourite print of florals, the former Strictly Come Dancing star donned a bright orange shirt dress from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite high-street stores, Hobbs. The gorgeous frock retails at £90.30 and is eye-catching due to its zesty mandarin orange hue and full skirt which fell to a flattering midi length. Designed with adjustable waist ties that accentuated Charlotte's feminine silhouette, the smart yet fun design fitted the TV presenter perfectly, and she added bright orange high heels that actually matched the studio carpet! Fellow presenter Jeremy Kyle joked that he had "missed the memo" when it came to the dress code of the day!

The outfit was very different from the 43-year-old's getup she wore on Monday's show – a white shift dress which featured red poppies printed all over it.

Also from Hobbs, the striking design is actually in the sale – it originally retailed at £149, but is currently marked down to £119 and available online in all sizes should you wish to invest. Charlotte’s stylist Debbie Harper finished off her look by adding bright pink, satin high heel shoes which featured diamanté embellished bows on the toe.

Stylist Debbie is ITV's Head of Wardrobe and as well as being solely in charge of Charlotte's daily outfits, she also looks after fellow TV presenters Susanna Reid, Kate Garraway and Laura Tobin.

Her pack of fashionistas never fail to look gorgeous despite their early starts. Debbie specialises in affordable, brightly coloured garments that are readily available on the high street. She documents the presenters' latest looks on Instagram, under the user name 'Debbie Dresses' should you decide to look her up!

