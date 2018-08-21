Stacey Solomon just wore the perfect summer playsuit - and it's an ASOS steal The presenter is back!

Stacey Solomon retuned to Loose Women in style on Monday afternoon - and wow, she looked fabulous! The 28-year-old stunned viewers not only with her tan, but her kimono-style playsuit. Like many of Stacey's outfits, it was eye-catching and bold, and we love it. The mustard-toned, all-in-one was from ASOS and priced at a reasonable £45. It was emblazoned with a striking black floral print, printed with artistic brush strokes and it also featured splashes of pink too. The blonde beauty kept it causal, adding Adidas trainers into the mix and she accessorised with large gold earrings. Once again, her look was put together by Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – who are also known as Mothers Shoppers. The stylists head up the fashion side of Loose Women and also work with fellow hosts Jane Moore and Janet Street-Porter.

The former X Factor contestant has just returned from her summer holidays where she dazzled her Instagram followers with a variety of technicolour ensembles.

One of her most popular looks was a funky purple swimsuit that had fun rainbow tassels attached to the straps. From Aesthetic Laundry, the one-piece cost just £29.99 and it had a flattering cut that made the most of her amazing frame. Stacey joked with her fans - posing with her hair covering her face, captioning the shot "Classic stand in front of a boat pic! Smashed it! They don't call me sexy Solomon for nothing"

It's certainly been an exciting week for the mother-of-two so far. Ahead of Loose Women on Monday, she took to her Instagram stories to rejoice in the fact she has just hit 1 million Instagram followers!

It comes as no surprise - Stacey is hugely popular on the social media platform due to her refreshingly real attitude when it comes to body image, and sharing her 'imperfections'. From regularly uploading pictures of her spots, to revealing she sometimes wears a wig, she is ever the realist and her fans love her for it.

