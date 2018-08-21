The high street rainbow bag that Dani Dyer can't live without - and Megan has one too We are over the rainbow about this bag!

Dani Dyer's life has become a bit of a whirlwind of late. Since winning Love Island with boyfriend Jack Fincham, the Essex native has been up and down the country on personal appearances and has even found time to house-hunt! The 22-year-old never has a day off when it comes to her style – we've been loving her cheerful outfits. On Monday afternoon, in a picture that appeared on Jack's Instagram, the pretty daughter of Danny Dyer wore a polka-dot print playsuit and accessorised it with a metallic rainbow bag. The luxury arm candy is from high street store Kurt Geiger – and is known as the Kensington. Priced at £199, it has a fabulous boxy shape, the brand's iconic jewelled eagle on the front, a chain strap and of course, dreamy, technicolour panels. What's more, the bag has also been carried by fellow contestant Megan Barton-Hanson! Well, they do say great minds think alike…

Dani looked gorgeous in her summery outfit

The bag is one of the most talked-about pieces that KG has ever produced. In fact, when it launched last year, it had a waiting list of over 1000 people itching to get their hands on the cheerful design after it initially sold out.

£199, Kurt Geiger

The range expanded, and now it is available in backpack form. Priced at £179, the bag is proving to be incredibly popular with fans. We wonder if Dani will add this style to her handbag collection, as well? Let's hope there's a big wardrobe in the loved-up couple's new Canary Wharf flat.

Loading the player...

Dani and Jack have set up home together and shared selfies of their new place on their social media platforms.

MORE: Jack Fincham admits he's afraid of girlfriend Dani Dyer's mum

Dani wrote: "Finally moving into our new home," while Jack shared a photo of the pair posing in what appears to be the lobby of their new apartment, and wrote: "What a lovely morning we've had! Exciting," accompanied by a house and a key emoji. Speaking about their future together, Jack told The Sun: "We're getting married next year, 100 per cent. Like my mum said to me so many times, 'When you know about someone, you just know'. And now I know what she's talking about. I just know that's what we want to do."

READ: Exclusive pics: Inside 'softie' Danny Dyer's life as a hands-on dad to Love Island star Dani