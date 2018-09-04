Michelle Keegan's Zara top is a retro trip down memory lane - and it cost her 12.99! The wife of Mark Wright loves a high street gem

It's well-know that Michelle Keegan looks just as fabulous dressed down as she does when she hits the red carpet. At the weekend, the gorgeous wife of Mark Wright updated her Instagram Stories with a behind the scenes shot of her latest casual outfit - and it turns out to be a high street steal. The 31-year-old teamed her stonewash jeans with a cropped white T-shirt, which was from Zara. Not just any old T-shirt mind you; a throwback from the 80s! Michelle's top featured the Chupa Chups logo emblazoned on the front - the brand behind the popular children';s lollipops. It came complete with a coordinating red and yellow trim. Best of all, it cost her just £12.99 from the Spanish Mecca - but it's selling out super-fast, so get down to Zara right away if you wish to invest! If you aren't able to get your hands on it; H&M have a similar style for just £6.00. Retro tees never looked so good.

Even dressed down, Michelle looks great!

Also at the weekend, the Our Girl actress shared an old photo of her wearing a show-stopping orange and red printed flowing dress - the outfit she wore to her brother-in-law Joshua Wright's wedding in Spain in July.

£12.99, Zara

Her fancy frock is from BA&SH and is available to buy online from Selfridges for £310. It also comes in two colour palette choices – the burnt orange worn by Michelle, and a deep blue and gold combo. What's more, the number proved a big hit amongst celebrities, with Fearne Cotton wearing the same design. Great minds think alike ladies!

Even though she loves dressing up in glam gowns, the former Coronation Street actress spoke to HELLO! in April, and told us that jeans were her go-to item that she just couldn't live without.

And sticking to her denim declaration, last month we saw the brunette beauty post a smouldering shot of her wearing a simple pair of denim dungarees with a white vest top underneath. The snap racked up an impressive 202,000 'likes' and thousands of comments from her 3.6 million followers.

