Kate Garraway's Versace-style dress is actually from Zara! A new look for the Good Morning Britain star

Kate Garraway never fails to make a statement on Good Morning Britain with her wardrobe choices. Proving to viewers that you can indeed look fab over 50, the 51-year-old fashion icon has taken on a variety of trends and always managed pull them off. On Tuesdays show, the blonde looked beautiful in a scarf-print dress which looked like it could be straight off the Versace catwalk. However – it's actually from high street favourite Zara and priced at £69.99. Made in bold hues of green, red, sky blue and hints of gold, the glamorous print ensured the TV presenter stood out. The great news is the dress is part of Zara's new season and is available online now in all sizes.

Kate looked ultra-glam on Good Morning Britain

Zara is a store that Kate regularly heads to. Yesterday, the mother-of-two wore a maroon cocktail dress by Closet London, which she teamed with an extremely chic pair of nude high heel shoes from the Spanish favourite.

£69.99, Zara

The round-toed design had a bold block heel and was made in patent leather – the kind of shoes that would compliment a number of outfits. Priced at £49.99, they also come in green and Kate has already been spotted on-screen in the yellow pair.

Speaking to The Express about the behind-the scenes fashion department at GMB, Kate explained that there has never been a clash of outfits on set, because "we've got a brilliant wardrobe mistress, Deborah Harper, who does a great job."

Kate added: "She tries to get us to blend in a bit. But having said that, we all do choose our clothes. Debbie will then say, 'I'd love if you could wear this because it would work with what Susanna [Reid] or Charlotte [Hawkins] is wearing.' Kate also joked about Ben Shepheard, who sometimes fronts the show with her. "Ben Shephard doesn't really get a look in" she laughed.

"He will ask, 'What are you wearing?' then say, 'OK. I will get the red tie.'"

