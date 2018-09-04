﻿
Holly Willoughby's yellow Topshop checked skirt is exactly what you need for autumn

'Check' out Holly's latest high street bargain…

Laura Sutcliffe
Check mate! Holly Willoughby is back from her summer holidays – and has a new seasonable wardrobe to boot. The 37-year-old looked fabulous on Tuesday morning as she posed for her daily 'outfit of the day' snap that featured on her Instagram account – wearing a crisp white shirt from one of her favourite stores Windsor London – and an eye-catching yellow checked pencil skirt. Checks are this season's hottest micro trend – so the mother-of-three is certainly in the know. From high street store Topshop, the skirt costs an affordable £39 and the retro design hugged her frame with a little slit at the back. It can be worn with a simple camisole for the evening or a close-fitting roll neck as the weather gets colder. The TV presenter kept it simple and accessorised with a pair of black high heel shoes from L.K.Bennett and left her jewellery at home.

Yesterday, the This Morning co-host made her return to the show in a gorgeous floral-inspired number by Sandro Paris. The ditzy-printed design was made in a pea-green shade with contrasting black detail in the form of a waist-defining belt, a pussybow collar and statement cuffs.

£39, Topshop

The pretty dress had a mini hem and is the ideal design to transition from summer to autumn as it can be worn with tights. Holly, 37, added a pair of funky black high heel boots and wore her famous blonde locks in a loose style.

We are so excited to see the launch of Truly – Holly's lifestyle brand. The Celebrity Juice panellist has been busy shooting campaign shots for her new project and we can’t wait to see what the line has to offer.

The latest sneaky peak she shared was a stylish shot of her on a beach at sunset, wrapped in a chic cream blanket and her hair is styled in a super cool wavy bob. Holly captioned the snap: "Couldn’t wait to share this with you…I've just finished shooting the Truly range in the most beautiful location with the most wonderful team. Everything is coming to you really soon…"

