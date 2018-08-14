Sam Faiers just wore the cutest pastel Topshop vest – and it's on sale for £5! The former TOWIE star has bagged a total high street bargain…

Samantha Faiers is known for her love of high street fashion, regularly sharing her latest 'outfit of the day' posts with her 2.1 million Instagram followers. On Monday afternoon, the former TOWIE star uploaded a gorgeous selfie, which showed her smiling cheekily for the camera, with a mass of flowing curly hair and flawless makeup. She captioned the snap "Everything's Peachy" referencing her adorable vest top, which was cut with a square neckline. Made in a pretty pastel lilac, the girly top featured the term 'Peachy' embroidered on the front and is from high street mecca Topshop. Originally priced at £12, the bargain separate now costs just £5.60 in the summer sale. Now that is what you call a bargain!

Sam looked gorgeous in her bargain top

This isn't the first time Sam, 27, has worn an unbelievably inexpensive item. When on holiday in May with her family, the fashion influencer donned a red, floral-print bandeau swimsuit by Primark, which was sold in stores for just £12.

£5.60, Topshop

Although Sam had a paid partnership with the brand, fans were still delighted to see the reality star rocking such a purse-friendly item that was readily available on the high street.

The sister of Billie Faiers loves looking glamorous, and the last time we saw the mother-of-two dressed up to the nines was when she stepped out at the premiere of Ocean's 8 in June. Joined by her partner Paul Knightley, the beautiful 27-year-old wore a stunning rainbow sequin dress by high end brand Attico.

The voluminous kimono-style number had flared sleeves, a mini hem and a waist-defining tassel belt. The reality favourite also accessorised with pink high heel shoes by Gianvito Rossi. The Mummy Diaries star may have been inspired by fellow celebrity mum Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who wore same zany gown back in April. The eye-catching frock doesn't come cheap – if you fancy investing, it will set you back a cool £1941.

