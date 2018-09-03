Holly Willoughby returns to This Morning wearing a super cute autumnal mini dress She'll make you excited for new season shopping…

The wait is over - Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are back after what feels like the longest summer and this means we've returned to frantically looking up what labels Holly’s been wearing. Today, she certainly did not disappoint and opted for a gorgeous mini dress with leather booties. Designed by Sandro Paris, the dress is a dusty, dark sage green and has a floral pattern made up of bluebells and white miniature flowers all over. Despite the print however, it’s a strong step away from summer florals and instead proved the perfect transitional piece for autumn, with black floral cuff sleeves as well as shoulder patches and a statement pussy-bow in the same dark pattern. Not saying goodbye to summer sunshine too quickly however, she did show off her post-holiday tan with bare legs, finishing the look with amazing black ankle boots from L.K. Bennett.

Holly Willoughby returns to work after a summer off with her family

Posting the image on her Instagram, Holly marked the return to our screens by saying "new term of @thismorning begins”, after her long summer off. The 37-year-old has enjoyed holidays with her co-star Phillip as well as her family but perhaps most excitingly for her fans, she’s been in Portugal shooting for her upcoming lifestyle brand, Truly, which will see her create products for home, fashion, baby, wellness, living and travel. Said to be launching this Autumn, it can’t come soon enough.

Holly having fun while on holiday with her friends

For those tuning into the back-to-school episode of This Morning today, you’re going to notice a few exciting changes. There’s the all-new cooking segment featuring none-other-than Gordon Ramsay with his daughter Tilly. The slot sees the pair present Big Chef Little Chef in a bid to encourage children to get involved with cooking.

Gok Wan and Rylan Clark-Neal, who won over viewers while filling Holly and Phil's shoes, are now regulars on the show’s line-up with their slot, Gok and Rylan's Life of Luxury. This will see the duo travelling to various places, including a luxury chocolatier, a luxury fragrance house and a luxury florist, to find out what it takes to create products at the very top end of the market. Something tells us this is going to be a very successful term indeed.

