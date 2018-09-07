Amanda Holden made an outfit change halfway through the night at the Animal Hero Awards – find out why Why wear one gown when you can wear two?

Amanda Holden is certainly our girl when it comes to red carpet glamour, and she didn't disappoint on Thursday night, when she stepped out to host the annual (and adorable) Animal Hero Awards – in not one but two show-stopping gowns. It seems the star just couldn't decide between the gorgeous one-shoulder numbers by designer Nedo by Nedret Taciroğlu for the ceremony, which saw plenty of other celebs in attendance – and their pooches as sidekicks, too. Where was our invite?

Amanda's first gown of the night

Actually, it's thought that Amanda's decision to change dresses was down to her hosting duties on the night. While she opted for the black velvet gown for the red carpet, she quite rightly thought it was only appropriate she wore something different to take to the stage. And frankly, who can blame her.

Both of the striking gowns were from the Turkish designer's Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. The first, in black, features a statement one-sleeve detail and high-shoulder silhouette, with a lace panel to the skirt, while Amanda went for a seasonal burgundy for the rest of the evening, once again with her signature asymmetric neckline.

Of course, she changed her hairstyle, too – with stylist Mikey Kardashian on-hand to create a chic low ponytail for the red carpet, and loose waves for the ceremony, using Tamara Eccleston's haircare range Show Beauty. Amanda even took to her Instagram page to share how much she loved the products, writing: "Huge thanks to @showbeautyofficial for the gorgeous package of my fave goodies. @itsdash has me hooked on the moisture shampoo & conditioner, with the repair mask. The thickening mist and finishing spray are also close favourites! Thanks again @tamaraecclestoneofficial."

Earlier this week, Amanda proved she is just as gorgeous off-duty, when she posted a mega-cute snap of herself hanging out with daughter Hollie – wearing a very Autumn-appropriate tartan top. Luckily it's from Zara, it's only £25.99 and still available in all sizes – so a much easier look to emulate than her swanky red carpet wardrobe…

